Foto de finalistas de Miss India despierta el debate sobre la obsesión del país con la piel clara

View this post on Instagram

ii) As I got older, I realized that this obsession with fair skin was disgusting. Slowly, the shame and the fear started being replaced by moments when I saw myself in the mirror and liked the girl who was looking back at me. I am a young Indian woman who doesn't have fair skin and refuses to be apologetic about it. I've wasted too much of my time researching fairness hacks, and far too much money on fairness creams. I decided that I don't want to be defined by some narrow standard that is based on opressive history. I am brown, I am beautiful, and my skin color should not be something that determines the opportunities that are given to me. We talk about racism as if it's something that exists outside, in the West but we also really need to look inwards at our own conditioning. The first time I did a shoot with @norblacknorwhite I felt completely empowered. I suddenly saw that browness that I'd been fighting so long as a blessing. –@_namastebitches – – – – – – #girlgaze #brownbeauty #brownskin #beauty #beautystandards #browngirlgazin #unfairandlovely #india #indianwomen #everydayindia #womeninspiringwomen #womenempowerment #portraitpage #instagram