Monet se redefine en la exposición “Los últimos años de Monet”

View this post on Instagram

We are pleased to announce the acquisition of a 17th-century giltwood frame for Claude Monet’s "Weeping Willow," the inspiration for the internationally acclaimed special exhibition "Monet: The Late Years." The acquisition was made possible by a generous grant from the @BankofAmerica Art Conservation Project. #monet #latemonet #monetthelateyears #claudemonet #bankofamerica #artconservation #frame #oiloncanvas #oldmasters #painting #impressionism #arthistory #artoftheday #museumlover#artwork #gallery #artmuseum #artcollectors #artwatchers #artlovers #artsy #kimbellartmuseum #instaart