Un hombre salta sobre el ala de un avión cuando se disponía a despegar
(CNN) — Un hombre que se subió al ala de un avión mientras se preparaba para despegar en el aeropuerto de la ciudad de Lagos, Nigeria, fue arrestado, dijeron las autoridades.
El hombre, que no ha sido identificado, caminó hacia la aeronave en la pista y fue descubierto por el piloto, que redujo la velocidad y luego apagó el motor mientras el hombre seguía deambulando por la aeronave, dijo Azman Air en un comunicado.
Luego saltó a un ala del avión e intentó acceder a la cabina, dijo la aerolínea. El piloto llamó por radio a la pista para denunciar el incidente, según la aerolínea.
El incidente ocurrió la mañana del viernes en el terminal nacional del aeropuerto internacional Murtala Muhammed en Lagos.
Un video tomado por un pasajero en el avión muestra al hombre moviéndose alrededor del ala del avión cuando los pasajeros asustados llamaron a la tripulación para abrir las puertas de salida.
Guys this is an emmergency o. For 30 minutes we have been stuck at the runway at MMIA by an unidentified man who ran to the aircraft with a bag. Security has not showed up and everyone is panicking. I have so many questions to ask but right now I can't even breathe. Pls share this to all relevant authorities. Dear Nigeria!!!!! Update: He has finally been apprehended and we've all disembarked from the flight. FAAN authorities showed up 23minutes into the scene but were scared to approach him. Security eventually shows up after 37mins. ______ How it happened!! So our flight was taxing on the runway and about taking off when this man shows up running towards the moving aircraft from the bush. The pilot and a few passengers spotted him running towards the aircraft and the pilot immediately slowed down and quickly put off the engine. The guy approaches the plane with gloves and starts walking around and under the aircraft holding a bag which he dropped inside the engine. Thanks to the Pilot of the Azman Airline for quickly observing and taking swift action.. I still have a million and one questions to ask cos anything could have gone wrong! Nigeria will work perfectly someday. This I know. 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬
El hombre fue detenido y está siendo interrogado, dijo la autoridad aeroportuaria de Nigeria en un comunicado.
El incidente no demoró el vuelo que se dirigía a Port Harcourt, en el delta del río Níger en Nigeria. Sin embargo, los pasajeros y miembros de la tripulación desembarcaron para otra ronda de controles de seguridad, dijo la aerolínea.