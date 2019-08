Minuto a minuto: el huracán Dorian se intensifica a medida que se dirige hacia EE.UU.

#HurricaneDorian is packing heavy rain as it moves toward the Bahamas. Our @NASAEarth satellite has the ability to peer under the “hood” or clouds of a storm and estimate the rainfall rates occurring. Take a look at the heavy rains: https://t.co/4duwVbATph pic.twitter.com/7JB12eOamn

— NASA (@NASA) August 29, 2019