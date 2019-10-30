El cantante Tim McGraw perdió 18 kilos después de este comentario

View this post on Instagram

Change can be unsettling, partly because it requires effort and partly because it’s so comfortable to disengage and move through life on autopilot, to order in instead of cooking from scratch, to duck out of sight in real life but show up on social media, all filtered and flawless. Yet doing more of the same isn’t working, and it’s not making us happy or healthy. We’ve come a long way from what our grandparents and great-grandparents understood: Real satisfaction in life comes from doing the effortful thing. Working hard, cooking (even growing) real food, getting through the grind with support from others, standing up for what’s right and taking care of what needs to be done even when you don’t particularly want to do it. #GritandGrace