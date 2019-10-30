 CNNEarrow-downclosecomment-02commentglobeplaylistsearchsocial-facebooksocial-googleplussocial-instagramsocial-linkedinsocial-mailsocial-moresocial-twittersocial-whatsapp-01social-whatsapptimestamptype-audiotype-gallery
Celebridades

El cantante Tim McGraw perdió 18 kilos después de este comentario

Por Lisa Respers France

tim mcgraw
(CNN) — A los 52 años, Tim McGraw se ve y se siente mejor que nunca.

La superestrella de la música country tiene en parte que agradecer a su hija por eso.

En una entrevista con Men’s Health, McGraw dijo que fue hace 11 años cuando su hija Gracie lo vio en la película Four Christmases y comentó que su padre parecía “grande en la pantalla”.

Eso conmovió al cantante que siempre había sido atlético en el pasado, pero que había aumentado hasta los 97 kilos.

“Me salí de eso por un tiempo”, dijo McGraw. “Estaba en el mejor momento de mi carrera y no lo estaba capitalizando”.

Así que dejó las hamburguesas, la bebida y la “comida de las paradas de camiones” y comenzó a caminar por la mañana.

Ahora McGraw está entrenando duro y tiene un nuevo libro titulado Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life.

Change can be unsettling, partly because it requires effort and partly because it's so comfortable to disengage and move through life on autopilot, to order in instead of cooking from scratch, to duck out of sight in real life but show up on social media, all filtered and flawless. Yet doing more of the same isn't working, and it's not making us happy or healthy. We've come a long way from what our grandparents and great-grandparents understood: Real satisfaction in life comes from doing the effortful thing. Working hard, cooking (even growing) real food, getting through the grind with support from others, standing up for what's right and taking care of what needs to be done even when you don't particularly want to do it.

El artista hace ejercicio con su banda antes de cada concierto, a veces liderando el entrenamiento.

McGraw, quien está casado con la superestrella del country Faith Hill, dijo que ha ganado más que una transformación física gracias a su estilo de vida más saludable.

“Este entrenamiento es mi meditación”, dijo. “Libera cosas en tu cabeza para que puedas sacar la basura por un rato”.

