Will.i.am dice que fue víctima de “racismo” durante un vuelo en Australia

This is how your greeted when you land from Brisbane to Sydney flying @qantas with a #RacistFlightattendant named Lorraine Marshall…She sent the police after me bacause I couldn’t hear the P.A while making beats on the plane wearing noise canceling headphones… pic.twitter.com/9xT7WqTUoO

— will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019