Nominados a los Oscar: Joker lidera con 11 nominaciones. Mira la lista completa aquí
(CNN Español) — Las nominaciones para los 92 ° Premios de la Academia fueron anunciados este lunes.
Los actores John Cho e Issa Rae leyeron los nominados de este año en vivo desde Los Ángeles.
MIRA: Estos fueron los grandes momentos de la ceremonia de los premios Globo de Oro
MIRA: El Ojo Crítico de Juan Carlos Arciniegas analiza “Joker“
La ceremonia de entrega de premios de este año se emitirá el 9 de febrero en ABC.
Como fue el caso el año pasado, no habrá anfitrión.
Nominados a los Premios Oscar:
Actor principal
Antonio Banderas
Adam Driver
Joaquin Phoenix
Johnathan Price
Actriz principal
Cynthia Erivo
Scarlett Johanson
Saorise Ronan
Charlize Theron
Renee Zellweger
Mejor director
The Irishman – Martin Scorsesse
The Joker – Tod Phillips
1917 – Sam Mendes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite -Bong Joon-ho
Mejor Película
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Actriz de reparto
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewel
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johanson – JoJo Rabbit
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Actor de reparto
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a time in… Hollywood
Diseño de vestuario
The Irishman
JojoRabit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a time in… Hollywood
Mezcla de sonido
Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrarri
Joker
1917
Once Upon a time… in Hollywood
Edición de sonido
Ford vs. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a time in… Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Música original
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Corto de acción
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors Window
Saria
A Sister
Documental
American Factory
The Cae
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Película Extranjera
Corpus Christi – Polonia
Honeyland – Macedonia del norte
Les Miserables – Francia
Pain and Glory – Spain
Parasite – Corea del Sur
Edición
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Cinematografía
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a time in… Hollywood
Efectos visuales
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Maquillaje
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Malificent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Mejor película animada
Cómo entrenar a tu dragón: el mundo perdido
I lost my body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Película animada corta
Guión adaptado
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Guión original
Knives out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite