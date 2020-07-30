Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande: las más nominadas a los Premios MTV 2020 por el video «Rain On Me»

"Rain On Me", el nuevo video de Ariana Grande y Lady Gaga (mayo) 0:48

(CNN Español) — Con nueve nominaciones cada una, Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande despuntan para la próxima entrega de los MTV Video Music Awards 2020, que se transmitirá en vivo desde Nueva York el 30 de agosto y que en América Latina se podrán ver por la cadena MTV Latinoamérica.

Lo llamativo es que ambas compiten por el mismo video: «Rain On Me», en las categorías de «Video del año», «Canción del Año», «Mejor Colaboración», «Mejor Artista Pop», «Mejor Cinematografía», «Mejores Efectos Visuales» y «Mejor coreografía».

A estas dos mujeres, le siguen Billie Eilish y The Weeknd con seis nominaciones cada uno.

Los latinos nominados este año son: Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin por el tema “China”; Bad Bunny por “Yo Perreo Sola”, Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul con el video “MAMACITA”, J Balvin por “Amarillo”, Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj por “Tusa” y Maluma ft. J Balvin por “Qué Pena”.

J Balvin es el latino con más nominaciones: «Mejor Colaboración» y en la categoría de «Mejor Video Latino», compite por tres videos: “Amarillo”, “China” y “Qué Pena”.

Mientras que Karol G cuenta con tres nominaciones: «Mejor Colaboración» y dos en la categoría de «Mideor Video Latino» por “Tusa” y “China”.

Los MTV VMAs son la primera premiación que revela a los nominados a través de tweets de voz, además de presentar nuevas categorías: “Mejor Video Musical Casero” y “Mejor Actuación en Cuarentena”.

A partir de hoy, los fans de todo el mundo podrán votar por su video favorito en las 15 categorías neutrales en género, incluyendo “Video del Año”, “Artista del Año”, “Mejor Actuación en Cuarentena” y otras más, dando clic aquí.

¿Quién se llevará la mayor cantidad de trofeos del hombre astronauta? ¿Quién será el maestro de ceremonias? ¿Habrá maestro de ceremonias? ¿Cómo será esta entrega de premios a lo mejor de la industria del video? Agenda en tu calendario la entrega de los Premios MTV 2020 el 30 de agosto a las 8 p.m. (hora de Miami).

Te dejamos la lista de las categorías más importantes:

Video del año

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Artista del año

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Canción del año

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Mejor colaboración

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Mejor artista nuevo «Push»

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

Mejor video pop

BTS – “On”

Halsey – “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Mejor video Hip-Hop

DaBaby – “BOP”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

Mejor video Rock

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Coldplay – “Orphans”

Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Caution”

Mejor video alternativo

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

Mejor video latino

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena”

Mejor video R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Mejor video K-POP

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

BTS – “On”

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Together

Red Velvet – “Psycho”

Mejor video con mensaje positivo

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

Mejor video musical casero

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

John Legend – “Bigger Love”

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

Mejor actuación en cuarentena

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute