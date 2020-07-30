Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande: las más nominadas a los Premios MTV 2020 por el video «Rain On Me»
(CNN Español) — Con nueve nominaciones cada una, Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande despuntan para la próxima entrega de los MTV Video Music Awards 2020, que se transmitirá en vivo desde Nueva York el 30 de agosto y que en América Latina se podrán ver por la cadena MTV Latinoamérica.
Lo llamativo es que ambas compiten por el mismo video: «Rain On Me», en las categorías de «Video del año», «Canción del Año», «Mejor Colaboración», «Mejor Artista Pop», «Mejor Cinematografía», «Mejores Efectos Visuales» y «Mejor coreografía».
A estas dos mujeres, le siguen Billie Eilish y The Weeknd con seis nominaciones cada uno.
Los latinos nominados este año son: Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin por el tema “China”; Bad Bunny por “Yo Perreo Sola”, Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul con el video “MAMACITA”, J Balvin por “Amarillo”, Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj por “Tusa” y Maluma ft. J Balvin por “Qué Pena”.
J Balvin es el latino con más nominaciones: «Mejor Colaboración» y en la categoría de «Mejor Video Latino», compite por tres videos: “Amarillo”, “China” y “Qué Pena”.
Mientras que Karol G cuenta con tres nominaciones: «Mejor Colaboración» y dos en la categoría de «Mideor Video Latino» por “Tusa” y “China”.
Los MTV VMAs son la primera premiación que revela a los nominados a través de tweets de voz, además de presentar nuevas categorías: “Mejor Video Musical Casero” y “Mejor Actuación en Cuarentena”.
A partir de hoy, los fans de todo el mundo podrán votar por su video favorito en las 15 categorías neutrales en género, incluyendo “Video del Año”, “Artista del Año”, “Mejor Actuación en Cuarentena” y otras más, dando clic aquí.
¿Quién se llevará la mayor cantidad de trofeos del hombre astronauta? ¿Quién será el maestro de ceremonias? ¿Habrá maestro de ceremonias? ¿Cómo será esta entrega de premios a lo mejor de la industria del video? Agenda en tu calendario la entrega de los Premios MTV 2020 el 30 de agosto a las 8 p.m. (hora de Miami).
Te dejamos la lista de las categorías más importantes:
Video del año
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift – “The Man”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Artista del año
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Canción del año
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
Post Malone – “Circles”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Mejor colaboración
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Mejor artista nuevo «Push»
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
YUNGBLUD
Mejor video pop
BTS – “On”
Halsey – “You should be sad”
Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift – “Lover”
Mejor video Hip-Hop
DaBaby – “BOP”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
Mejor video Rock
blink-182 – “Happy Days”
Coldplay – “Orphans”
Evanescence – “Wasted On You”
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”
The Killers – “Caution”
Mejor video alternativo
The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”
FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”
Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”
Mejor video latino
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”
Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”
J Balvin – “Amarillo”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena”
Mejor video R&B
Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”
Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”
Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Mejor video K-POP
(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”
BTS – “On”
EXO – “Obsession”
Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”
Tomorrow X Together
Red Velvet – “Psycho”
Mejor video con mensaje positivo
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Taylor Swift – “The Man”
Mejor video musical casero
5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
blink-182 – “Happy Days”
Drake – “Toosie Slide”
John Legend – “Bigger Love”
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”
Mejor actuación en cuarentena
Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
CNCO – Unplugged At Home
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute