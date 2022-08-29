MTV Video Music Awards 2022: mira la lista completa de ganadores

Harry Styles: ¿el hombre más deseado del mundo? 3:00

(CNN) -- Los premios MTV Video Music Awards se entregaron el domingo.

Esta es la lista de ganadores:

VIDEO DEL AÑO

Doja Cat -- "Woman" -- Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug -- "Way 2 Sexy" -- OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran -- "Shivers" -- Atlantic Records

Harry Styles -- "As It Was" -- Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY" -- Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo -- "brutal" -- Geffen Records

Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- Republic Records *GANADOR

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Bad Bunny -- Rimas Entertainment *GANADOR

Drake -- OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran -- Atlantic Records

Harry Styles -- Columbia Records

Jack Harlow -- Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X -- Columbia Records

Lizzo -- Atlantic Records

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Adele -- "Easy On Me" -- Columbia Records

Billie Eilish -- "Happier Than Ever" -- Darkroom / Interscope Records *GANADOR

Doja Cat -- "Woman" -- Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Elton John & Dua Lipa -- "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" -- EMI / Interscope Records

Lizzo -- "About Damn Time" -- Atlantic Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber -- "STAY" -- Columbia Records

MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA

Baby Keem -- Columbia Records

Dove Cameron -- Disruptor Records / Columbia Records *GANADOR

GAYLE -- Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Latto -- Streamcut / RCA Records

Måneskin -- Arista Records

SEVENTEEN -- PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

ACTUACIÓN PUSH DEL AÑO

September 2021: Griff -- "One Night" -- Warner Records

October 2021: Remi Wolf -- "Sexy Villain" -- Island Records

November 2021: Nessa Barrett -- "i hope ur miserable until ur dead" -- Warner Records

December 2021: SEVENTEEN -- "Rock With You" -- PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records *GANADOR

January 2021: Mae Muller -- "Better Days" -- Capitol Records UK

February 2022: GAYLE -- "abcdefu" -- Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

March 2022: Sheneesa -- "R U That" -- Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records

April 2022: Omar Apollo -- "Tamagotchi" -- Warner Records

May 2022: Wet Leg -- "Chaise Longue" -- Domino Recording Company

June 2022: Muni Long -- "Baby Boo" -- Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording

July 2022: Doechii -- "Persuasive" -- Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug -- "Way 2 Sexy" -- OVO/Republic

Elton John & Dua Lipa -- "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" -- EMI / Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY" -- Columbia Records *GANADOR

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa -- "Sweetest Pie" -- 300 Entertainment

Post Malone & The Weeknd -- "One Right Now" -- Mercury Records / Republic Records

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd -- "LA FAMA" -- Columbia Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber -- "STAY" -- Columbia Records

MEJOR POP

Billie Eilish -- "Happier Than Ever" -- Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat -- "Woman" -- Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran -- "Shivers" -- Atlantic Records

Harry Styles -- "As It Was" -- Columbia Records *GANADOR

Lizzo -- "About Damn Time" -- Atlantic Records

Olivia Rodrigo -- "traitor" -- Geffen Records

MEJOR HIP-HOP

Eminem & Snoop Dogg -- "From The D 2 The LBC" -- Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake, Tems -- "WAIT FOR U" -- Freebandz / Epic Records

Kendrick Lamar -- "N95" -- pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto -- "Big Energy" -- Streamcut / RCA Records

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby -- "Do We Have A Problem?" -- Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records *GANADOR

Pusha T -- "Diet Coke" -- G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam

MEJOR ROCK

Foo Fighters -- "Love Dies Young" -- RCA Records

Jack White -- "Taking Me Back" -- Third Man Records

Muse -- "Won't Stand Down" -- Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers -- "Black Summer" -- Warner Records *GANADOR

Shinedown -- "Planet Zero" -- Elektra Music Group

Three Days Grace -- "So Called Life" -- RCA Records

MEJOR ALTERNATIVA

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear - "Love It When You Hate Me" - Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

Imagine Dragons x JID -- "Enemy" -- KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW -- "emo girl" -- Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Måneskin -- "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" -- Arista Records *GANADOR

Panic! At The Disco -- "Viva Las Vengeance" -- Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Twenty One Pilots -- "Saturday" -- Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker -- "G R O W" -- MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records

MEJOR LATINO

Anitta -- "Envolver" -- Warner Records *GANADOR

Bad Bunny -- "Tití Me Preguntó" -- Rimas Entertainment

Becky G X KAROL G -- "MAMIII" -- Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records

Daddy Yankee -- "REMIX" -- Republic Records

Farruko -- "Pepas" -- Sony Music US Latin

J Balvin & Skrillex -- "In Da Getto" -- Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK

MEJOR R&B

Alicia Keys -- "City of Gods (Part II)" -- AKW

Chlöe -- "Have Mercy" -- Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

H.E.R. -- "For Anyone" -- RCA Records

Normani ft. Cardi B -- "Wild Side" -- Keep Cool/RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B -- "No Love (Extended Version)" -- LVRN / Interscope Records

The Weeknd -- "Out Of Time" -- XO / Republic Records *GANADOR

MEJOR K-POP

BTS -- "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)" -- BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

ITZY -- "LOCO" -- JYP Entertainment

LISA -- "LALISA" -- YG Entertainment / Interscope Records *GANADOR

SEVENTEEN -- "HOT" -- PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

Stray Kids -- "MANIAC" -- JYP Entertainment

TWICE -- "The Feels" -- JYP Entertainment

VIDEO PARA BIEN

Kendrick Lamar -- "The Heart Part 5" -- pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto -- "P*ssy" -- Streamcut / RCA Records

Lizzo -- "About Damn Time" -- Atlantic Records *GANADOR

Rina Sawayama -- "This Hell" -- Dirty Hit

Stromae -- "Fils de joie" -- Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN EL METAVERSO

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG -- YG Entertainment / Interscope Records *GANADOR

BTS | Minecraft -- BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

Charli XCX | Roblox -- Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber -- An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave -- Def Jam

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite -- Republic Records

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox -- Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

MEJOR VIDEO DE LARGA DURACIÓN

Billie Eilish -- Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles -- Darkroom / Interscope Records

Foo Fighters -- Studio 666 -- RCA Records

Kacey Musgraves -- star-crossed -- Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Madonna -- Madame X - Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo -- driving home 2 u -- Geffen Records

Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- Republic Records *GANADOR

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar -- "family ties" -- Columbia Records

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran -- "Bam Bam" -- Epic Records

Harry Styles -- "As It Was" -- Columbia Records *GANADOR

Kendrick Lamar -- "N95" -- pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Normani ft. Cardi B -- "Wild Side" -- Keep Cool / RCA Records

Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- Republic Records

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar -- "family ties" -- Columbia Records

Billie Eilish -- "Happier Than Ever" -- Darkroom / Interscope Records

Ed Sheeran -- "Shivers" -- Atlantic Records

Harry Styles -- "As It Was" -- Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY" -- Columbia Records

Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- Republic Records *GANADOR

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

Adele -- "Oh My God" -- Columbia Records

Doja Cat -- "Get Into It (Yuh)" -- Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug -- "Way 2 Sexy" -- OVO / Republic Records

Kacey Musgraves -- "simple times" -- Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY" -- Columbia Records *GANADOR

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa -- "Sweetest Pie" -- 300 Entertainment

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Billie Eilish -- "Happier Than Ever" -- Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay X BTS -- "My Universe" -- Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar -- "The Heart Part 5" -- pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY" -- Columbia Records *GANADOR

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa -- "Sweetest Pie" -- 300 Entertainment

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber -- "STAY" -- Columbia Records

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

BTS -- "Permission to Dance" -- BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records

Doja Cat -- "Woman" -- Kemosabe Records / RCA Records *GANADOR

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd -- "Tears In The Club" -- Atlantic Records

Harry Styles -- "As It Was" -- Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY" -- Columbia Records

Normani ft. Cardi B -- "Wild Side" -- Keep Cool / RCA Records

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar -- "family ties" -- Columbia Records

Doja Cat -- "Get Into It (Yuh)" -- Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo -- "brutal" -- Geffen Records

ROSALÍA -- "SAOKO" -- Columbia Records *GANADOR

Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- Republic Records

The Weeknd -- "Take My Breath" -- XO / Republic Records

GRUPO DEL AÑO

BLACKPINK

BTS *GANADOR

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

CANCIÓN DEL VERANO

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone -- "Me Porto Bonito"

Beyoncé -- "Break My Soul"

Charlie Puth -- "Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)"

Doja Cat -- "Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Elvis)"

Future ft. Drake, Tems -- "Wait For U"

Harry Styles -- "Late Night Talking"

Jack Harlow -- "First Class" *GANADOR

Kane Brown -- "Grand"

Latto x Mariah Carey -- "Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled"

Lizzo -- "About Damn Time"

Marshmello x Khalid -- "Numb"

Nicki Minaj -- "Super Freaky Girl"

Nicky Youre, dazy -- "Sunroof"

Post Malone with Doja Cat -- "I Like You (A Happier Song)"

Rosalía -- "Bizcochito"

Steve Lacy -- "Bad Habit"

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

Adele -- "30'

Bad Bunny -- "Un Verano Sin Ti"

Billie Eilish -- "Happier Than Ever"

Drake -- "Certified Lover Boy"

Harry Styles -- "Harry's House" *GANADOR