MTV Video Music Awards 2022: mira la lista completa de ganadores
(CNN) -- Los premios MTV Video Music Awards se entregaron el domingo.
Esta es la lista de ganadores:
VIDEO DEL AÑO
Doja Cat -- "Woman" -- Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug -- "Way 2 Sexy" -- OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran -- "Shivers" -- Atlantic Records
Harry Styles -- "As It Was" -- Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY" -- Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo -- "brutal" -- Geffen Records
Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- Republic Records *GANADOR
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
Bad Bunny -- Rimas Entertainment *GANADOR
Drake -- OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran -- Atlantic Records
Harry Styles -- Columbia Records
Jack Harlow -- Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X -- Columbia Records
Lizzo -- Atlantic Records
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
Adele -- "Easy On Me" -- Columbia Records
Billie Eilish -- "Happier Than Ever" -- Darkroom / Interscope Records *GANADOR
Doja Cat -- "Woman" -- Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Elton John & Dua Lipa -- "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" -- EMI / Interscope Records
Lizzo -- "About Damn Time" -- Atlantic Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber -- "STAY" -- Columbia Records
MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA
Baby Keem -- Columbia Records
Dove Cameron -- Disruptor Records / Columbia Records *GANADOR
GAYLE -- Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
Latto -- Streamcut / RCA Records
Måneskin -- Arista Records
SEVENTEEN -- PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
ACTUACIÓN PUSH DEL AÑO
September 2021: Griff -- "One Night" -- Warner Records
October 2021: Remi Wolf -- "Sexy Villain" -- Island Records
November 2021: Nessa Barrett -- "i hope ur miserable until ur dead" -- Warner Records
December 2021: SEVENTEEN -- "Rock With You" -- PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records *GANADOR
January 2021: Mae Muller -- "Better Days" -- Capitol Records UK
February 2022: GAYLE -- "abcdefu" -- Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
March 2022: Sheneesa -- "R U That" -- Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records
April 2022: Omar Apollo -- "Tamagotchi" -- Warner Records
May 2022: Wet Leg -- "Chaise Longue" -- Domino Recording Company
June 2022: Muni Long -- "Baby Boo" -- Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording
July 2022: Doechii -- "Persuasive" -- Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug -- "Way 2 Sexy" -- OVO/Republic
Elton John & Dua Lipa -- "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" -- EMI / Interscope Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY" -- Columbia Records *GANADOR
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa -- "Sweetest Pie" -- 300 Entertainment
Post Malone & The Weeknd -- "One Right Now" -- Mercury Records / Republic Records
ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd -- "LA FAMA" -- Columbia Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber -- "STAY" -- Columbia Records
MEJOR POP
Billie Eilish -- "Happier Than Ever" -- Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat -- "Woman" -- Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran -- "Shivers" -- Atlantic Records
Harry Styles -- "As It Was" -- Columbia Records *GANADOR
Lizzo -- "About Damn Time" -- Atlantic Records
Olivia Rodrigo -- "traitor" -- Geffen Records
MEJOR HIP-HOP
Eminem & Snoop Dogg -- "From The D 2 The LBC" -- Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake, Tems -- "WAIT FOR U" -- Freebandz / Epic Records
Kendrick Lamar -- "N95" -- pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto -- "Big Energy" -- Streamcut / RCA Records
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby -- "Do We Have A Problem?" -- Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records *GANADOR
Pusha T -- "Diet Coke" -- G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam
MEJOR ROCK
Foo Fighters -- "Love Dies Young" -- RCA Records
Jack White -- "Taking Me Back" -- Third Man Records
Muse -- "Won't Stand Down" -- Warner Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers -- "Black Summer" -- Warner Records *GANADOR
Shinedown -- "Planet Zero" -- Elektra Music Group
Three Days Grace -- "So Called Life" -- RCA Records
MEJOR ALTERNATIVA
Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear - "Love It When You Hate Me" - Elektra Music Group / DTA Records
Imagine Dragons x JID -- "Enemy" -- KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW -- "emo girl" -- Bad Boy / Interscope Records
Måneskin -- "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" -- Arista Records *GANADOR
Panic! At The Disco -- "Viva Las Vengeance" -- Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Twenty One Pilots -- "Saturday" -- Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker -- "G R O W" -- MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records
MEJOR LATINO
Anitta -- "Envolver" -- Warner Records *GANADOR
Bad Bunny -- "Tití Me Preguntó" -- Rimas Entertainment
Becky G X KAROL G -- "MAMIII" -- Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records
Daddy Yankee -- "REMIX" -- Republic Records
Farruko -- "Pepas" -- Sony Music US Latin
J Balvin & Skrillex -- "In Da Getto" -- Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK
MEJOR R&B
Alicia Keys -- "City of Gods (Part II)" -- AKW
Chlöe -- "Have Mercy" -- Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
H.E.R. -- "For Anyone" -- RCA Records
Normani ft. Cardi B -- "Wild Side" -- Keep Cool/RCA Records
Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B -- "No Love (Extended Version)" -- LVRN / Interscope Records
The Weeknd -- "Out Of Time" -- XO / Republic Records *GANADOR
MEJOR K-POP
BTS -- "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)" -- BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
ITZY -- "LOCO" -- JYP Entertainment
LISA -- "LALISA" -- YG Entertainment / Interscope Records *GANADOR
SEVENTEEN -- "HOT" -- PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
Stray Kids -- "MANIAC" -- JYP Entertainment
TWICE -- "The Feels" -- JYP Entertainment
VIDEO PARA BIEN
Kendrick Lamar -- "The Heart Part 5" -- pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto -- "P*ssy" -- Streamcut / RCA Records
Lizzo -- "About Damn Time" -- Atlantic Records *GANADOR
Rina Sawayama -- "This Hell" -- Dirty Hit
Stromae -- "Fils de joie" -- Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN EL METAVERSO
BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG -- YG Entertainment / Interscope Records *GANADOR
BTS | Minecraft -- BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
Charli XCX | Roblox -- Atlantic Records
Justin Bieber -- An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave -- Def Jam
Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite -- Republic Records
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox -- Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
MEJOR VIDEO DE LARGA DURACIÓN
Billie Eilish -- Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles -- Darkroom / Interscope Records
Foo Fighters -- Studio 666 -- RCA Records
Kacey Musgraves -- star-crossed -- Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
Madonna -- Madame X - Interscope Records
Olivia Rodrigo -- driving home 2 u -- Geffen Records
Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- Republic Records *GANADOR
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar -- "family ties" -- Columbia Records
Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran -- "Bam Bam" -- Epic Records
Harry Styles -- "As It Was" -- Columbia Records *GANADOR
Kendrick Lamar -- "N95" -- pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Normani ft. Cardi B -- "Wild Side" -- Keep Cool / RCA Records
Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- Republic Records
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar -- "family ties" -- Columbia Records
Billie Eilish -- "Happier Than Ever" -- Darkroom / Interscope Records
Ed Sheeran -- "Shivers" -- Atlantic Records
Harry Styles -- "As It Was" -- Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY" -- Columbia Records
Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- Republic Records *GANADOR
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
Adele -- "Oh My God" -- Columbia Records
Doja Cat -- "Get Into It (Yuh)" -- Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug -- "Way 2 Sexy" -- OVO / Republic Records
Kacey Musgraves -- "simple times" -- Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY" -- Columbia Records *GANADOR
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa -- "Sweetest Pie" -- 300 Entertainment
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Billie Eilish -- "Happier Than Ever" -- Darkroom / Interscope Records
Coldplay X BTS -- "My Universe" -- Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar -- "The Heart Part 5" -- pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY" -- Columbia Records *GANADOR
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa -- "Sweetest Pie" -- 300 Entertainment
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber -- "STAY" -- Columbia Records
MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA
BTS -- "Permission to Dance" -- BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records
Doja Cat -- "Woman" -- Kemosabe Records / RCA Records *GANADOR
FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd -- "Tears In The Club" -- Atlantic Records
Harry Styles -- "As It Was" -- Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow -- "INDUSTRY BABY" -- Columbia Records
Normani ft. Cardi B -- "Wild Side" -- Keep Cool / RCA Records
MEJOR EDICIÓN
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar -- "family ties" -- Columbia Records
Doja Cat -- "Get Into It (Yuh)" -- Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Olivia Rodrigo -- "brutal" -- Geffen Records
ROSALÍA -- "SAOKO" -- Columbia Records *GANADOR
Taylor Swift -- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) -- Republic Records
The Weeknd -- "Take My Breath" -- XO / Republic Records
GRUPO DEL AÑO
BLACKPINK
BTS *GANADOR
City Girls
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Silk Sonic
CANCIÓN DEL VERANO
Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone -- "Me Porto Bonito"
Beyoncé -- "Break My Soul"
Charlie Puth -- "Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)"
Doja Cat -- "Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Elvis)"
Future ft. Drake, Tems -- "Wait For U"
Harry Styles -- "Late Night Talking"
Jack Harlow -- "First Class" *GANADOR
Kane Brown -- "Grand"
Latto x Mariah Carey -- "Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled"
Lizzo -- "About Damn Time"
Marshmello x Khalid -- "Numb"
Nicki Minaj -- "Super Freaky Girl"
Nicky Youre, dazy -- "Sunroof"
Post Malone with Doja Cat -- "I Like You (A Happier Song)"
Rosalía -- "Bizcochito"
Steve Lacy -- "Bad Habit"
ÁLBUM DEL AÑO
Adele -- "30'
Bad Bunny -- "Un Verano Sin Ti"
Billie Eilish -- "Happier Than Ever"
Drake -- "Certified Lover Boy"
Harry Styles -- "Harry's House" *GANADOR