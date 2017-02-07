Celebridades

Así se ve la modelo Christie Brinkley en bikini... a los 63 años

(Crédito: Christie Brinkley/Instagram)

Por Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) - Christie Brinkley hizo un gran regreso en la más reciente edición de trajes de baño de Sports Illustrated .

Treinta y ocho años después de que apareciera en la portada de la revista, Brinkley regresa a sus páginas, esta vez con sus hijas Alexa Ray Joel, de 31 años, y Sailor Brinkley Cook, de 18.

Las tres fueron fotografiadas posando en una playa de las islas Turcos y Caicos.

Brinkley además tiene una foto en solitario con un bikini rojo y dijo en sus redes dijo es fue "un momento de círculo completo".

Brinkley hizo historia cuando apareció en la portada tres años consecutivos: 1979, 1980 y 1981.

La modelo de 63 años publicó una de las fotos de la revista con sus hijas en Instagram el lunes y escribió: "Gracias Sports Illustrated por enviar un mensaje poderoso de que las cosas buenas ienen en paquetes de cualquier campaña ¡y que no tienen fecha de expiración!".

Joel es la hija de Brinkley con Billy Joel, y, como su padre, es cantante.

Compartió una foto en bikini con un texto sobre la aceptación corporal.

"No tengo un abdomen completamente plano, ni piernas libres de celulitis... no soy tengo la altura ni forma de una modelo", escribió. "Tampoco los cientos de millones de otras mujeres hermosas. Y QUÉ".

Let's STOP degrading and START celebrating ourselves and others, from both the inside AND out. 👑🕊🦋There's far too much degradation, competition, insecurity, and unhealthy standards associated with women and their bodies- particularly on social-media. As a conscious society, it's up to us to flip this negativity on its head. I don't have a completely flat tummy, or cellulite-free thighs... nor am I a model's height or shape. Neither are hundreds of millions of other beautiful women out there. SO WHAT? Does it really matter, in the end? All that matters is how YOU feel about yourself. Set your own standards of beauty; both internally and externally. All of those unrealistic-looking, photoshopped images are nothing more than white noise, playing off of your own insecurities in order to make a buck. Don't let them affect you. DO YOU! We are all perfect, just as we are. Please know that. Thank you @si_swimsuit for showcasing all heights, shapes, and sizes. For within our distinctions, our quirks, and our self-perceived 'flaws'... therein lies the beauty. {Capture Credit: @si_swimsuit #BehindTheScenes Thank you for the honor of shooting me with my Precious & Golden Sunshines: Mamacita & Sailorina.}

A photo posted by Alexa Ray Joel🌹 (@alexarayjoel) on

Brinkley le dijo a People  que decidió a los 30 años dejar de posar en vestidos de baño.

La oportunidad de posar con sus hijas la hizo cambiar de parecer, dijo.

"Pensé: 'Esos días ya acabaron'", dijo. "Pero al poder hacerlo con mis hijas, pensé: ¡Una última vez!'".

