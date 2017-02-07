Así se ve la modelo Christie Brinkley en bikini... a los 63 años

(CNN) - Christie Brinkley hizo un gran regreso en la más reciente edición de trajes de baño de Sports Illustrated .
Treinta y ocho años después de que apareciera en la portada de la revista, Brinkley regresa a sus páginas, esta vez con sus hijas Alexa Ray Joel, de 31 años, y Sailor Brinkley Cook, de 18.
Las tres fueron fotografiadas posando en una playa de las islas Turcos y Caicos.
Brinkley además tiene una foto en solitario con un bikini rojo y dijo en sus redes dijo es fue "un momento de círculo completo".
"This is a real full circle moment for me," @christiebrinkley said through tears on set. "I can get very emotional about this. How many years ago, I was that insecure girl hoping that I would be good enough for the magazine. So to see my daughters now having the same thoughts I had, and to be able to see them actually be there on the job, was definitely a big moment."
Brinkley hizo historia cuando apareció en la portada tres años consecutivos: 1979, 1980 y 1981.
La modelo de 63 años publicó una de las fotos de la revista con sus hijas en Instagram el lunes y escribió: "Gracias Sports Illustrated por enviar un mensaje poderoso de que las cosas buenas ienen en paquetes de cualquier campaña ¡y que no tienen fecha de expiración!".
Yes! I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit ..I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side whose going to be looking at me! Oh and My kids think I walk on water, so let's not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface. For a preview check out @people.com ..and thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date! 🌸🌴psI can’t wait to see everyone at VIBES on Feb 17th and 18th in Houston! #proudmomhere! #vibes
Joel es la hija de Brinkley con Billy Joel, y, como su padre, es cantante.
Compartió una foto en bikini con un texto sobre la aceptación corporal.
"No tengo un abdomen completamente plano, ni piernas libres de celulitis... no soy tengo la altura ni forma de una modelo", escribió. "Tampoco los cientos de millones de otras mujeres hermosas. Y QUÉ".
Let's STOP degrading and START celebrating ourselves and others, from both the inside AND out. 👑🕊🦋There's far too much degradation, competition, insecurity, and unhealthy standards associated with women and their bodies- particularly on social-media. As a conscious society, it's up to us to flip this negativity on its head. I don't have a completely flat tummy, or cellulite-free thighs... nor am I a model's height or shape. Neither are hundreds of millions of other beautiful women out there. SO WHAT? Does it really matter, in the end? All that matters is how YOU feel about yourself. Set your own standards of beauty; both internally and externally. All of those unrealistic-looking, photoshopped images are nothing more than white noise, playing off of your own insecurities in order to make a buck. Don't let them affect you. DO YOU! We are all perfect, just as we are. Please know that. Thank you @si_swimsuit for showcasing all heights, shapes, and sizes. For within our distinctions, our quirks, and our self-perceived 'flaws'... therein lies the beauty. {Capture Credit: @si_swimsuit #BehindTheScenes Thank you for the honor of shooting me with my Precious & Golden Sunshines: Mamacita & Sailorina.}
Brinkley le dijo a People que decidió a los 30 años dejar de posar en vestidos de baño.
La oportunidad de posar con sus hijas la hizo cambiar de parecer, dijo.
"Pensé: 'Esos días ya acabaron'", dijo. "Pero al poder hacerlo con mis hijas, pensé: ¡Una última vez!'".