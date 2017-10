La emoción de la bebé Charly al escuchar a su madre por primera vez

Well it appears this little sweetheart has stolen hearts and attracted some new followers around here with her viral video so I figured I would introduce our #darlingcharly and give a little background on her hearing loss. Charlotte was born completely deaf (bilateral profound congenital hearing loss). We don't know why or have any answers beyond that at this time. Neither my husband nor myself have a history of hearing loss in our families and nothing really prepared us for this news (shocking news, but not at all sad news). This sweet baby is beautiful and healthy and so capable of achieving everything she wants in life and we will make sure that happens! She got her hearing aids last week and we were prepared for ZERO response- so imagine our surprise and delight when she gave us such heartfelt emotion. She is amazing! We are exploring American Sign Language and plan to pursue cochlear implants when she is old enough! We are so lucky to have such an amazing support system who will make this girl feel nothing less than loved, worthy, and completely normal! #hearingloss #deaf #hearingaids #asl #cochlearimplants #charlyshearingjourney

A post shared by Christy Keane 🕊 (@theblushingbluebird) on Oct 17, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT