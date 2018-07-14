Rusia 2018

Los memes de la victoria de Bélgica sobre Inglaterra para asegurar el tercer puesto

(Crédito: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images)

(CNN Español) - Inglaterra no pudo llevar la Copa "a casa"... pero tampoco pudo llegar al podio. Bélgica derrotó a los ingleses en un buen partido.

Bélgica, sin ser campeón, se va alegre y con una victoria.

Los memes no se hicieron esperar.

 