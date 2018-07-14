Los memes de la victoria de Bélgica sobre Inglaterra para asegurar el tercer puesto

(CNN Español) - Inglaterra no pudo llevar la Copa "a casa"... pero tampoco pudo llegar al podio. Bélgica derrotó a los ingleses en un buen partido.
Bélgica, sin ser campeón, se va alegre y con una victoria.
Los memes no se hicieron esperar.
That moment when England realized that the bronze medal is not coming home😂😂#WorldCup #BELENG #England #Belgium pic.twitter.com/CfZ5gOQ1wi
Harry Kane right now pic.twitter.com/yhCJtZZmog
Viendo Inglaterra VS Bélgica, El partido de Nadal y el Tour de Francia. pic.twitter.com/8QeC6yVnJC
Terrific movement from The Queen here. Gets behind the defender, goes one way then cuts back inside. Regal attacking play. pic.twitter.com/EXG0wG0IOj
La gran representación de la premier en este Mundial https://t.co/FEKkHCYyDB pic.twitter.com/CmIMMRIgjL
Y sacaron a Lukaku por ese Belga !!
#RadioRealBelga pic.twitter.com/JqdemDXT6m
Funny how whenever england come across a decent team they get exposed for the frauds they are. Kane is no leader give the band to Henderson ffs we won't even finish third now lmao pic.twitter.com/vx3Jw04lNP
It's funny how England are still playing like it's coming Home but they are going Home...#BELENG pic.twitter.com/boxhlUnejg
Bélgica e Inglaterra
vendo a Inglaterra perdendo novamente pic.twitter.com/QYXxYOVzhw
#Rusia2018 | 3er/4to
Bélgica convierte el segundo gol. Y vos tipo...... pic.twitter.com/KZhESwXbeo
The last batch of England World Cup memes. It’s gettin old pic.twitter.com/vNTDsS54dw
#CanchaSimpson #Rusia2018 #BELENG
Bélgica 1-0 Inglaterra
Este partido, por el Tercer Lugar es traído a ustedes por Cápsulas Despabilantes "El Camionero Alerta" pic.twitter.com/ns8mUUIbyV
Pues yo quería un partido Bélgica-Inglaterra para la final, pero será para el 3er lugar.
Ft. un meme olvidado pic.twitter.com/k1Ddk6B5Ek
The awkward moment when Danny Rose’s socks have less holes than the #ENG defence pic.twitter.com/YT8ZOyt1C5
GO GO HOME
NO
RREAS
JAJAJAJAJAJAJAJA
BYE pengLand 🖐🖐🖐
It is NOT coming home
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Vrcf09ITFI
