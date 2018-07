Reabre la autopista 1 de Big Sur en California más de un año después de un descomunal derrumbe

Big news: contractor John Madonna made great progress past week so final roadway striping & inspection by our crews is underway. As a result, #Hwy1 at Mud Creek south of #BigSur will RE-OPEN tomorrow Weds, July 18 by 10am, nearly 14 months after massive landslide on May 20, 2017. pic.twitter.com/YOeZGEHy9H

— Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) July 17, 2018