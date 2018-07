Erupción del volcán Kilauea de Hawai podría durar meses o incluso años, según geólogos

Update from Kīlauea’s #LERZ: fissure 8 continues to feed lava into a well established channel; no overflows reported overnight; at the coast, the southern margin is about a quarter mile from the boat ramp at Isaac Hale Park. https://t.co/hQStVWgGpV pic.twitter.com/sPsWYjhD7L

— USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) July 22, 2018