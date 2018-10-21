La actriz Selma Blair revela que padece de esclerosis múltiple

(CNN) - Selma Blair, actriz de cine y televisión, anunció que le diagnosticaron esclerosis múltiple.
En una publicación en Instagram, la actriz de películas como 'Cruel Intentions' reveló que fue diagnosticada en agosto y que todos los días se enfrenta a los efectos de la enfermedad.
"Estoy discapacitada. Me caigo a veces. Dejo caer cosas", publicó. "Mi memoria se nubla. Y mi lado izquierdo está pidiendo indicaciones a un GPS dañado. Pero estamos en ello. Y me río y no sé exactamente qué haré precisamente, pero haré lo mejor que pueda", se lee en su publicación en Instagram.
La esclerosis múltiple es una enfermedad neurológica que ocurre cuando hay una interrupción en la comunicación entre el cerebro y otras partes del cuerpo, según los Institutos Nacionales de Salud de Estados Unidos (NIH, por sus siglas en inglés). Los síntomas incluyen visión borrosa y dificultad con la coordinación y el equilibrio.
La esclerosis múltiple afecta a 400.000 personas en Estados Unidos y a 2,1 millones de personas en todo el mundo, según los NIH.
Blair, de 46 años, dijo que ha tenido síntomas durante años y agradeció a sus productores de Netflix por su comprensión. Dijo que espera "dar algo de esperanza a los demás, e incluso a mí misma", y animar a las personas a pedir ayuda cuando la necesiten.
I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff @noah.d.newman . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member... thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. 🖤 my instagram family... you know who you are.
"Probablemente he tenido esta enfermedad incurable al menos durante 15 años. Y me siento aliviada de al menos saberlo", publicó.
Blair ha aparecido en películas y programas de televisión como "Legally Blonde" y la comedia de FX "Anger Management".
Además de Selma Blair, barias celebridades han revelado que tienen esclerosis múltiple, entre ellas el personaje de televisión Jack Osbourne, el presentador de televisión Montel Williams y la actriz de "Sopranos" Jamie-Lynn Sigler.