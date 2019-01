Netflix tiene a gente arrasando (serenamente) con sus armarios y las tiendas de segunda mano lo están notando

If you're getting rid of old books, Marie Kondo-style or otherwise, consider donating them to your local library! Many branches have Friends groups that put on book sales with donated items. Contact your library to see if they're accepting donations: https://t.co/c9UKjTcu9y pic.twitter.com/KvU4xnJtjG

— Fairfax Library (@fairfaxlibrary) January 10, 2019