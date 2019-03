Fallece a los 33 años Janice Freeman, concursante de ‘The Voice’

The universe is just way too cruel. This woman #JaniceFreeman was an absolute vocal genius. How she didn’t easily win @NBCTheVoice still baffles me. And now this … please do yourself a favor and listen to her performances. And may God rest her too-young soul. https://t.co/NCbcn0eDx3

— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 3, 2019