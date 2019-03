Brasil abrirá oficina diplomática de comercio en Jerusalén

Bem vindo to Israel @ernestofaraujo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil & President @jairbolsonaro. Obrigado for opening a diplomatic office in Jerusalem! Israel and Brazil are true friends sharing common values and we will strengthen the cooperation between our two countries. pic.twitter.com/yj2Qavz9NV

— ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) March 31, 2019