El actor Chris Evans invita a un niño salvadoreño a “pelear” junto a los Avengers

Pipe has been officially invited to be part of the Avengers!!!!!! 🤗✊🏼🤩

Thanks @ChrisEvans for your message! Pipe saw this before going to surgery, where he did great!

Thanks for being a real life superhero!

We will forever be greatful!#TodosSomosPipe pic.twitter.com/1bkDmHNqYx

— Gerardo Muyshondt (@gmuyshondt) April 16, 2019