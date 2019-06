A tres años del tiroteo, legisladores de Florida proponen declarar monumento nacional el club nocturno Pulse

We will never forget the tragedy that rocked our community three years ago @pulseorlando. We still grieve. But #WeWillNotLetHateWin

Take a moment today to remember the 49 beautiful souls whose lives were cut short. #LoveWins@onePULSEorg pic.twitter.com/1ATsQIrHDH

— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 12, 2019