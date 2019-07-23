Ariana Grande y Taylor Swift lideran las nominaciones de los MTV Video Music Awards

(CNN) — Las mujeres lideran en las nominaciones a los Video Music Awards (VMA) de 2019, con Ariana Grande y Taylor Swift encabezando la lista de contendores de este año para el programa anual de premios MTV con 10 nominaciones cada una.Entre estas categorías se encuentran el video del año, donde las comedias románticas de Grande “thank u, next” y la canción sobre orgullo gay de Swift “You Need to Calm Down” fueron reconocidas. Cada pista también fue nominada para otras categorías, incluida la canción del año y el mejor video pop. Hannah Lux Davis, quien dirigió “thank you, next”, y Drew Kirsch y Swift, que dirigieron “You Need to Calm Down”, también fueron reconocidos en la categoría de dirección.

Las nominaciones a los VMA también han reconocido a los nuevos talentos Billie Eilish y Lil Nas X. Cada uno de ellos a mejor artista nuevo. Ambos también recibieron nominaciones para el video del año: Eilish por “Bad Guys” y Lil Nas por “Old Town Road (Remix)”, que presenta a Billy Ray Cyrus.

Los VMA introdujeron dos nuevas categorías este año. Uno es el mejor K-Pop, que incluye una nominación para “Boy With Luv” de BTS, con Halsey. La otra categoría es el video para bastante tiempo (“Video for good”), que incluye nominaciones para el socialmente consciente “Preach” de John Legend y “Earth” de Lil Dicky, que dona las ganancias de las ventas de esa canción a organizaciones benéficas ambientales.

Otros sobresalientes incluyen canción del año y mejor colaboración para el dúo de Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper “Shallow” de su remake en 2018 de A Star is Born. La canción ganó dos premios Grammy a principios de este año, incluida la de mejor actuación pop de grupo/dúo, así como el Oscar a la mejor canción original. Recientemente se le pidió a Lady Gaga que se uniera a la Academia del Cine.

La categoría de mejor hip hop incluye una nominación para “Higher” de DJ Khaled, que presenta el trabajo de Legend y el fallecido Nipsey Hussle.

Los VMA 2019, presentados por el comediante Sebastian Maniscalco, se emitirán el 26 de agosto.

La lista completa de nominados es la siguiente.

VIDEO DEL AÑO

“a lot,” 21 Savage ft. J. Cole

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“thank u, next,” Ariana Grande

“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

“In My Feelings,” Drake

“thank u, next,” Ariana Grande

“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

“Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper

“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello

“ME!,” Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

“I Don’t Care,” Ed Sheeran y Justin Bieber

“Boy With Luv,” BTS ft. Halsey

ARTISTA PUSH DEL AÑO

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

MEJOR POP

“Easier,” 5 Seconds of Summer

“Please Me,” Cardi B & Bruno Mars

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“Talk,” Khalid

“thank u, next,” Ariana Grande

“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift

MEJOR HIP HOP

“Rule the World,” 2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande

“a lot,” 21 Savage ft. J. Cole

“Money,” Cardi B

“Higher,” DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

“SICKO MODE,” Travis Scott ft. Drake

MEJOR R&B

“Make It Better,” Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson

“Feels Like Summer,” Childish Gambino

“Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller

“Raise A Man,” Alicia Keys

“Trip,” Ella Mai

“Waves,” Normani ft. 6lack

MEJOR K-POP

“Boy With Luv,” BTS ft. Halsey

“Kill This Love,” BLACKPINK

“Who Do You Love,” Monsta X ft. French Montana

“Cat & Dog,” TOMORROW X TOGETHER

“Regular,” NCT 127

“Tempo,” EXO

MEJOR ACTO LATINO

“Secreto,” Anuel AA, Karol G

“MIA,” Bad Bunny ft. Drake

“Con Calma,” Daddy Yankee ft. Snow

“Mala Mía,” Maluma

“Con Altura,” ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho

MEJOR BAILE

“Call You Mine,” The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha

“Solo,” Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato

“Taki Taki,” DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez , Ozuna & Cardi B

“Say My Name,” David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin

“Happier,” Marshmello & Bastille

“Electricity,” Silk City & Dua Lipa

MEJOR ROCK

“Love It If We Made It,” The 1975

“Bishops Knife Trick,” Fall Out Boy

“Natural,” Imagine Dragons

“Low,” Lenny Kravitz

“High Hopes,” Panic! At The Disco

“My Blood,” twenty one pilots

VIDEO PARA BASTANTE TIEMPO

“Nightmare,” Halsey

“Land of the Free,” The Killers

“Runaway Train,” Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant

“Preach,” John Legend

“Earth,” Lil Dicky

“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

“Bad Guy,” Dave Meyers

“Cellophane,” Andrew Thomas Huang

“thank you, next,” Hannah Lux Davis

“Old Town Road (Remix),” Calmatic

“No New Friends,” Dano Cerny

“You Need to Calm Down,” Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

“when the party’s over,” Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo

“Cellophane,” Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog

“God is a Woman,” Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic

“Just Us,” Sergii Mashevskyi

“No New Friends,” Ethan Chancer

“ME!,” Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX

MEJOR EDICIÓN

“Tints,” Elias Talbot

“Old Town Road (Remix),” Calmatic

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh

“Almeda,” Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor

“You Need to Calm Down,” Jarrett Fijal

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

“Boy With Luv,” JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)

“7 Rings,” John Richoux

“Old Town Road (Remix),” Itaru Dela Vegas

“Señorita,” Tatiana Van Sauter

“You Need to Calm Down,” Brittany Porter

“I Love It,” Tino Schaedler

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

“Cellophane,” Kelly Yvonne

“Con Altura,” Charm La’Donna

“No New Friends,” Ryan Heffington

“Señorita,” Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv

“Almeda,” Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles

“Boy With Luv,” Rie Hata

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

“Tints,” Elias Talbot

“hostage,” Pau Castejon

“thank you, next,” Christopher Probst

“Señorita,” Scott Cunningham

“Almeda,” Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton

“ME!,” Starr Whitesides