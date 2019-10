Un niño pequeño con parálisis cerebral disfruta Halloween por lo alto con su disfraz ‘Up’

View this post on Instagram

Brantley's first Halloween costume was a SUCCESS! He's the perfect Carl ❤ Brantley is just over here making the absolute BEST out of having a disability, and rocking his medical equipment with his awesome halloween costume. You would never know this sweet boy has a list of chronic medical conditions, with that contagious smile that's always on his face! Hoping to spread some positivity to everyone, especially those struggling- if this little dude can smile, so can you!