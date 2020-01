Una tormenta de triple amenaza podría traer tornados, nieve e inundaciones a gran parte de Estados Unidos este fin de semana

A potent multi-hazard storm is expected to affect a large portion of the U.S. this Friday through the weekend. The hazards include severe weather (top left), heavy rain/flooding (lower left), snow (top right) and ice (lower right). Here's a look at Friday, January 10th. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ZeUKQwXJQr

— National Weather Service (@NWS) January 9, 2020