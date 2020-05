Playas del sur de California, abarrotadas a pesar de las preocupaciones por el coronavirus

We would like to remind everyone that @CountyofLA beaches are still closed. Enforcement is in full effect! The closures are part of the #SaferAtHome order. Please do your part & help us out by staying home. Be patient & let’s get through this #WeAreInThisTogether #flattenthecurve pic.twitter.com/QhKsNNDkZ4

— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) April 25, 2020