Lanzamiento de misión tripulada de SpaceX y NASA: en vivo, minuto a minuto

Thick clouds, some lightning and thunder strikes at the launch pad. A few minutes ago, we heard an alert go off warning of severe weather. BUT it can still pass before liftoff.

Astronauts Bob and Doug just strapped in to the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

2.5 hours to liftoff time pic.twitter.com/hNvTdgYWOC

— Jackie Wattles (@jackiewattles) May 27, 2020