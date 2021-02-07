Los memes del show de The Weeknd en el medio tiempo del Super Bowl

1 de 23 | The Weeknd fue el encargado del espectáculo de medio tiempo en 2021. Mira la historia de estos espectáculos a lo largo de los años → 2 de 23 | El primer Super Bowl se realizó en Coliseo Los Ángeles Memorial en 1967. El show de medio tiempo incluyó al trompetista Al Hirt, a un equipo de entrenamiento de una escuela local y las bandas de marcha de Grambling State University y la Universidad de Arizona. Pero los artistas más memorables seguramente fueron los Bell Rocket Air Men que volaron por el cielo de la ciudad con mochilas cohetes. (Crédito: Vic Stein/AP) 3 de 23 | Los New Christy Minstrels, un grupo de folk y pop, participaron en el show de medio tiempo del Super Bowl en 1970, que también incluyó otros artistas. El juego se realizó en el Estadio Tulane de Nueva Orleans, por lo que el tema del espectáculo fue un tributo al Mardi Gras. (Crédito: Underwood Archives/Getty Images) 4 de 23 | Hirt toca la trompeta mientras Ella Fitzgerald canta en el Super Bowl de 1972. El show de medio tiempo de ese año rindió homenaje a la leyenda del jazz Louis Armstrong, quien murió el año anterior. (Crédito: Jerry Cooke/Corbis/Getty Images) 5 de 23 | El show de medio tiempo de 1977 fue producido por Disney y el tema fue "It's a Smal World". (Crédito: Heinz Kluetmeier/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) 6 de 23 | Una carroza con el tema de Mardi Gras hizo parte del show de medio tiempo en 1981, que se realizó dentro del Louisiana Superdome. (Crédito: Heinz Kluetmeier/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) 7 de 23 | Los asistentes participan en un fondo colorido para el show de medio tiempo del Super Bowl en 1983, que se llevó a cabo en el Rose Bowl en Pasadena, California. (Crédito: Robert Riger/Getty Images) 8 de 23 | La NFL cambió el show de medio tiempo en 1991, con la popular banda New Kids on the Block para el aniversario número 25 del Super Bowl. Pero, los televidentes tuvieron que esperar hasta después del juego para ver el espectáculo porque ABC mostró en su lugar noticias de la Guerra del Golfo. (Crédito: Gin Ellis/Getty Images) 9 de 23 | Michael Jackson, el "Rey del Pop", cantó varios de sus éxitos en 1993. A menudo se le atribuye a esta presentación el hecho de haber comenzado la tradición de contar con grandes artistas en el medio tiempo del Super Bowl. (Crédito: Rusty Kennedy/AP) 10 de 23 | Un helicóptero recoge a Diana Ross después de que encabezara el show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl de 1996. (Crédito: Kevin Terrell/AP) 11 de 23 | El show de medio tiempo de 2001 reunió a varias estrellas de diferentes géneros musicales. De izquierda a derecha están Justin Timberlake, el líder de Aerosmith Steven Tyler, Britney Spears y Nelly. Mary J. Blige también se presentó ese año. (Crédito: Al Messerschmidt/AP) 12 de 23 | Un mural en el show de medio tiempo de 2002 honra a quienes murieron en los ataques terroristas del 11 de septiembre de 2001. (Crédito: Kevin Terrell/AP) 13 de 23 | El espectáculo de 2004 siempre será conocido por la "falla en el vestuario" de Janet Jackson. Timberlake le arrancó a Jackson una parte de su ropa al final de una canción, y dejó al descubierto su seno derecho. Muchas personas que veían el medio tiempo en casa se indignaron. La Comisión Federal de Comunicaciones ordenó una investigación y la NFL pasó los siguientes años con actos más seguros. (Crédito: Rhona Wise/EPA/Shutterstock) 14 de 23 | El gran Paul McCartney de los Beatles durante su presentación en el show de medio tiempo del Super Bowl en 2005 (Crédito: Brian Bahr/Getty Images) 15 de 23 | El líder de los Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, baila durante el show de medio tiempo de 2006. (Crédito: Michael Zagaris/Getty Images) 16 de 23 | Prince se presentó en el Super Bowl en 2007, y un día lluvioso en el sur de Florida proporcionó el escenario perfecto para su canción "Purple Rain". (Crédito: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) 17 de 23 | Bruce Springsteen se luce con la E Street Band en el show de medio tiempo en 2009. (Crédito: Jamie Squire/Getty Images) 18 de 23 | Madonna, vestida como una diosa romana, es llevada al escenario en 2012. (Crédito: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Image) 19 de 23 | Beyonce canta durante el show de medio tiempo del Super Bowl en 2013. (Crédito: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) 20 de 23 | Katy Perry fue un éxito en 2015, pero tal vez no tanto como "Left Shark", que rápidamente se convirtió en un meme. (Crédito: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images) 21 de 23 | Los asistentes participan en el show de medio tiempo de 2016 en el Levi's Stadium de Santa Clara, California. La colorida pantalla dice "Believe in Love" durante una actuación que agrupó a a Bruno Mars, Beyonce y Coldplay. (Crédito: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) 22 de 23 | Lady Gaga suspendida en el aire mientras se presenta en Houston en el show de medio tiempo del Super Bowl en 2017. (Crédito: Patrick Smith/Getty Images) 23 de 23 | Shakira y Jennifer Lopez se unieron para el último Super Bowl, que se jugó en el sur de Florida el año pasado. (Crédito: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(CNN Español) — La edición 55 del Super Bowl presentó un espectáculo de medio tiempo a cargo del cantante The Weeknd en una presentación con un ejército de bailarines enmascarados.

El momento viral del show fue cuando The Weeknd tomó una cámara como si fuera un celular y convirtió la transmisión en una experiencia que dejó a algunos usuarios en redes sociales algo… mareados. Los memes, desde luego, abundaron. «Es como un papá haciendo FaceTime», dijeron algunos, en broma.

Otros se quejaron del nivel de la interpretación: esperaban un show mucho mejor, dijeron, del que ocurrió.

El traje rojo de The Weeknd luego de las 87,567 veces que lo ha usado en presentaciones

