Los nominados de MTV a "Mejor Beso" 0:48

(CNN) — Los premios MTV Movie & TV Awards se entregaron el domingo, con Leslie Jones como anfitriona y Snoop Dogg como DJ de la noche.

Scarlett Johansson fue honrada con el Premio Generation por sus muchos papeles, incluido el de su próxima película a estrenarse «Black Widow». Sacha Baron Cohen recibió el premio Comedic Genius Award.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados y los ganadores.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

«Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»

«Judas and the Black Messiah»

«Promising Young Woman»

«Soul»

«To All the Boys: Always and Forever» *GANADOR

MEJOR PROGRAMA

«Bridgerton»

«Cobra Kai»

«Emily in Paris»

«The Boys»

«WandaVision» *GANADOR

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA PELÍCULA

Carey Mulligan — «Promising Young Woman»

Chadwick Boseman — «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom» *GANADOR

Daniel Kaluuya — «Judas and the Black Messiah»

Sacha Baron Cohen — «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

Zendaya — «Malcolm & Marie»

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UN PROGRAMA

Anya Taylor-Joy — «The Queen’s Gambit»

Elizabeth Olsen — «WandaVision» *GANADOR

Elliot Page — «The Umbrella Academy»

Emma Corrin — «The Crown»

Michaela Coel — «I May Destroy You»

MEJOR HÉROE

Anthony Mackie — «The Falcon and the Winter Soldier» *GANADOR

Gal Gadot — «Wonder Woman 1984»

Jack Quaid — «The Boys»

Pedro Pascal — «The Mandalorian»

Teyonah Parris — «WandaVision»

MEJOR PELEA

Wanda vs. Agatha — «WandaVision» *GANADOR

Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront — «The Boys.»

Final Funhouse Fight — «Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)»

Final Fight — «Zack Snyder’s Justice League»

MEJOR BESO

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline — «Outer Banks» *GANADOR

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh — «Killing Eve»

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo — «Emily in Paris»

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison — «Never Have I Ever»

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor — «Bridgerton»

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE COMEDIA

Annie Murphy –«Schitt’s Creek»

Eric Andre — «Bad Trip»

Issa Rae — «Insecure»

Jason Sudeikis — «Ted Lasso»

Leslie Jones — «Coming 2 America» *GANADOR

MEJOR VILLANO

Aya Cash –«The Boys»

Ewan McGregor — «Birds of Prey»

Giancarlo Esposito — «The Mandalorian»

Kathryn Hahn, «WandaVision» *GANADOR

Nicholas Hoult — «The Great»

ACTUACIÓN REVELACIÓN

Antonia Gentry — «Ginny & Georgia»

Ashley Park — «Emily in Paris»

Maria Bakalova — «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»

Paul Mescal — «Normal People»

Regé-Jean Page — «Bridgerton» *GANADOR

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE MIEDO

Elisabeth Moss — «The Invisible Man»

Jurnee Smollett — «Lovecraft Country»

Simona Brown — «Behind Her Eyes»

Victoria Pedretti — «The Haunting of Bly Manor» *GANADOR

Vince Vaughn — «Freaky»

MEJOR PAREJA

Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo — «Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar»

Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan — «The Falcon and the Winter Soldier» *GANADOR

Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby YodA — «The Mandalorian»

Lily Collins & Ashley Park — «Emily in Paris»

Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova — «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»