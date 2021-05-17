Estos son los ganadores de los premios MTV Movie & TV Awards
(CNN) — Los premios MTV Movie & TV Awards se entregaron el domingo, con Leslie Jones como anfitriona y Snoop Dogg como DJ de la noche.
Scarlett Johansson fue honrada con el Premio Generation por sus muchos papeles, incluido el de su próxima película a estrenarse «Black Widow». Sacha Baron Cohen recibió el premio Comedic Genius Award.
Esta es la lista completa de nominados y los ganadores.
MEJOR PELÍCULA
«Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»
«Judas and the Black Messiah»
«Promising Young Woman»
«Soul»
«To All the Boys: Always and Forever» *GANADOR
MEJOR PROGRAMA
«Bridgerton»
«Cobra Kai»
«Emily in Paris»
«The Boys»
«WandaVision» *GANADOR
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA PELÍCULA
Carey Mulligan — «Promising Young Woman»
Chadwick Boseman — «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom» *GANADOR
Daniel Kaluuya — «Judas and the Black Messiah»
Sacha Baron Cohen — «The Trial of the Chicago 7»
Zendaya — «Malcolm & Marie»
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UN PROGRAMA
Anya Taylor-Joy — «The Queen’s Gambit»
Elizabeth Olsen — «WandaVision» *GANADOR
Elliot Page — «The Umbrella Academy»
Emma Corrin — «The Crown»
Michaela Coel — «I May Destroy You»
MEJOR HÉROE
Anthony Mackie — «The Falcon and the Winter Soldier» *GANADOR
Gal Gadot — «Wonder Woman 1984»
Jack Quaid — «The Boys»
Pedro Pascal — «The Mandalorian»
Teyonah Parris — «WandaVision»
MEJOR PELEA
Wanda vs. Agatha — «WandaVision» *GANADOR
Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront — «The Boys.»
Final Funhouse Fight — «Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)»
Final Fight — «Zack Snyder’s Justice League»
MEJOR BESO
Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline — «Outer Banks» *GANADOR
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh — «Killing Eve»
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo — «Emily in Paris»
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison — «Never Have I Ever»
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor — «Bridgerton»
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE COMEDIA
Annie Murphy –«Schitt’s Creek»
Eric Andre — «Bad Trip»
Issa Rae — «Insecure»
Jason Sudeikis — «Ted Lasso»
Leslie Jones — «Coming 2 America» *GANADOR
MEJOR VILLANO
Aya Cash –«The Boys»
Ewan McGregor — «Birds of Prey»
Giancarlo Esposito — «The Mandalorian»
Kathryn Hahn, «WandaVision» *GANADOR
Nicholas Hoult — «The Great»
ACTUACIÓN REVELACIÓN
Antonia Gentry — «Ginny & Georgia»
Ashley Park — «Emily in Paris»
Maria Bakalova — «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»
Paul Mescal — «Normal People»
Regé-Jean Page — «Bridgerton» *GANADOR
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE MIEDO
Elisabeth Moss — «The Invisible Man»
Jurnee Smollett — «Lovecraft Country»
Simona Brown — «Behind Her Eyes»
Victoria Pedretti — «The Haunting of Bly Manor» *GANADOR
Vince Vaughn — «Freaky»
MEJOR PAREJA
Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo — «Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar»
Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan — «The Falcon and the Winter Soldier» *GANADOR
Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby YodA — «The Mandalorian»
Lily Collins & Ashley Park — «Emily in Paris»
Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova — «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»