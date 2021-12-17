 CNNEarrow-downclosecomment-02commentglobeplaylistsearchsocial-facebooksocial-googleplussocial-instagramsocial-linkedinsocial-mailsocial-moresocial-twittersocial-whatsapp-01social-whatsapptimestamptype-audiotype-gallery
Cine

Llegan las primeras reacciones de "The Matrix Resurrections"

Por Lisa Respers France

El tráiler oficial de 'The Matrix 4' ya está aquí 1:19

(CNN) -- ¿Qué píldora tomarás?, ¿la amas o la odias? “The Matrix Resurrections” recibió su primera tanda de reacciones e incluso la gente que la disfrutó es consciente de que no todo el mundo lo hará.

Emily VanDerWerff, crítica de Vox, se ha pronunciado al respecto.

"Me encantó. Mucha gente la va a odiar", tuiteó VanDerWerff. "¡Mi tipo de película favorita!"

El escritor de Yahoo Entertainment Ethan Alter tuiteó: "Absolutamente adoré la película, que se basa en lo que dejaron las secuelas de manera hermosa e inesperada, y presenta un mundo que es totalmente coherente con lo que vino antes y también lo abre a una serie de nuevas historias. Mis sinapsis llevan días disparando".

Sin embargo, no todo fueron rosas.

"#TheMatrixResurrections es un vertedero de exposiciones de casi dos horas y media con escenas de acción entrecortadas que recuerdan a las películas de Bourne", tuiteó el crítico Jeff Nelson. "Reutiliza demasiado metraje de las anteriores entregas y es meta hasta la saciedad".

La cuarta entrega de la franquicia Matrix reúne a las estrellas Keanu Reeves y Carrie-Anne Moss, que retoman sus papeles de Neo y Trinity.

"The Matrix Resurrections" llega a los cines y a HBO Max el 22 de diciembre.

-- HBO Max es propiedad de la empresa matriz de CNN.

