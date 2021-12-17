(CNN) -- ¿Qué píldora tomarás?, ¿la amas o la odias? “The Matrix Resurrections” recibió su primera tanda de reacciones e incluso la gente que la disfrutó es consciente de que no todo el mundo lo hará.

Emily VanDerWerff, crítica de Vox, se ha pronunciado al respecto.

There was a point in the middle of The Matrix Resurrections where I briefly thought it was the best movie ever made, and, like, I haven’t convinced myself it’s NOT?

I lovvvvvvved it. A lotta people are gonna haaaaaaaate. My favorite kind of movie!!

— Emily VanDerWerff (@emilyvdw) December 17, 2021