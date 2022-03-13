Premios BAFTA 2022: esta es la lista completa de ganadores
(CNN) -- El domingo se presentó la 75ª edición de los Premios de la Academia Británica de Cine.
La ceremonia en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres volvió a ser un evento presencial después de volverse virtual en 2021 debido a la pandemia. El drama "The Power of the Dog", dirigido por Jane Campion, ganó el premio a la mejor película. La película de ciencia ficción "Dune", que lideró las nominaciones, ganó cinco premios.
A continuación, la lista completa de los nominados con los ganadores indicados en negrita.
Mejor película
"Belfast"
"Don't Look Up"
"Dune"
"Licorice Pizza"
"The Power of the Dog" *GANADOR
Mejor película británica
"After Love"
"Ali & Ava"
"Belfast" *GANADOR
"Boiling Point"
"Cyrano"
"Everybody's Talking About Jamie"
"House of Gucci"
"Last Night in Soho"
"No Time to Die"
"Passing"
Debut destacado de un escritor, director o productor británico
"After Love" -- Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)
"Boiling Point" -- James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) *también escrita por Philip Barantini y producida por Bart Ruspoli
"The Harder They Fall" -- Jeymes Samuel (Writer/director) *también escrita por Boaz Yakin *GANADOR
"Keyboard Fantasies" -- Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Productor)
"Passing" -- Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)
Película en idioma extranjero
"Drive My Car" *GANADOR
"The Hand of God"
"Parallel Mothers"
"Petite Maman"
"The Worst Person in the World"
Documental
"Becoming Cousteau"
"Cow"
"Flee"
"The Rescue"
"Summer of Soul" *GANADOR
Película animada
"Encanto" *GANADOR
"Flee"
"Luca"
"The Mitchells Vs the Machines"
Director
"After Love" -- Aleem Khan
"Drive My Car" -- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
"Happening" -- Audrey Diwan
"Licorice Pizza" -- Paul Thomas Anderson
"The Power of the Dog" -- Jane Campion *GANADOR
"Titane" -- Julia Ducournau
Guion original
"Being the Ricardos"
"Belfast"
"Don't Look Up"
"King Richard"
"Licorice Pizza" *GANADOR
Guion adaptado
"CODA" *GANADOR
"Drive My Car"
"Dune"
"The Lost Daughter"
"The Power of the Dog"
Actriz principal
Lady Gaga -- "House of Gucci"
Alana Haim -- "Licorice Pizza"
Emilia Jones -- "Coda"
Renate Reinsve -- "The Worst Person in the World"
Joanna Scanlan -- "After Love" *GANADOR
Tessa Thompson -- "Passing"
Actor principal
Adeel Akhtar -- "Ali & Ava"
Mahershala Ali -- "Swan Song"
Benedict Cumberbatch -- "The Power of the Dog"
Leonardo DiCaprio -- "Don't Look Up"
Stephen Graham -- "Boiling Point"
Will Smith -- "King Richard" *GANADOR
Actriz de reparto
Caitríona Balfe -- "Belfast"
Jessie Buckley -- "The Lost Daughter"
Ariana Debose -- "West Side Story" *GANADOR
Ann Dowd -- "Mass"
Aunjanue Ellis -- "King Richard"
Ruth Negga -- "Passing"
Actor de reparto
Mike Faist -- "West Side Story"
Ciarán Hinds -- "Belfast"
Troy Kotsur -- "Coda" *GANADOR
Woody Norman -- "C'mon C'mon"
Jesse Plemons -- "The Power of the Dog"
Kodi Smit-McPhee -- "The Power of the Dog"
Banda sonora
"Being the Ricardos"
"Don't Look Up"
"Dune" *GANADOR
"The French Dispatch"
"The Power of the Dog"
Casting
"Boiling Point"
"Dune"
"The Hand of God"
"King Richard"
"West Side Story" *GANADOR
Cinematografía
"Dune" *GANADOR
"Nightmare Alley"
"No Time to Die"
"The Power of the Dog"
"The Tragedy of Macbeth"
Edición
"No Time to Die" *GANADOR
"Belfast"
"Dune"
"Licorice Pizza"
"Summer of Soul"
Diseño de producción
"Cyrano"
"Dune" *GANADOR
"The French Dispatch"
"Nightmare Alley"
"West Side Story"
Diseño de vestuario
"Cruella" *GANADOR
"Cyrano"
"Dune"
"The French Dispatch"
"Nightmare Alley"
Maquillaje
"Cruella"
"Cyrano"
"Dune"
"The Eyes of Tammy Faye" *GANADOR
"House of Gucci"
Sonido
"Dune" *GANADOR
"Last Night in Soho"
"No Time to Die"
"A Quiet Place Part II"
"West Side Story"
Efectos visuales especiales
"Dune" *GANADOR
"Free Guy"
"Ghostbusters: Afterlife"
"The Matrix Resurrections"
"No Time to Die"
Cortometraje animado británico
"Affairs of the Art"
"Do Not Feed the Pigeons" *GANADOR
"Night of the Living Dread"
Cortometraje británico
"The Black Cop" *GANADOR
"Femme"
"The Palace"
"Stuffed"
"Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee"
Premio EE Rising Star (votado por el público)
Ariana Debose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch *GANADOR
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee