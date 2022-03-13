Premios BAFTA 2022: esta es la lista completa de ganadores

Así celebró Eugenio Derbez la nominación de "Coda" a los Oscar 1:03

(CNN) -- El domingo se presentó la 75ª edición de los Premios de la Academia Británica de Cine.

La ceremonia en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres volvió a ser un evento presencial después de volverse virtual en 2021 debido a la pandemia. El drama "The Power of the Dog", dirigido por Jane Campion, ganó el premio a la mejor película. La película de ciencia ficción "Dune", que lideró las nominaciones, ganó cinco premios.

A continuación, la lista completa de los nominados con los ganadores indicados en negrita.

Mejor película

"Belfast"

"Don't Look Up"

publicidad

"Dune"

"Licorice Pizza"

"The Power of the Dog" *GANADOR

Mejor película británica

"After Love"

"Ali & Ava"

"Belfast" *GANADOR

"Boiling Point"

"Cyrano"

"Everybody's Talking About Jamie"

"House of Gucci"

"Last Night in Soho"

"No Time to Die"

"Passing"

Debut destacado de un escritor, director o productor británico

"After Love" -- Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)

"Boiling Point" -- James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) *también escrita por Philip Barantini y producida por Bart Ruspoli

"The Harder They Fall" -- Jeymes Samuel (Writer/director) *también escrita por Boaz Yakin *GANADOR

"Keyboard Fantasies" -- Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Productor)

"Passing" -- Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)

Película en idioma extranjero

"Drive My Car" *GANADOR

"The Hand of God"

"Parallel Mothers"

"Petite Maman"

"The Worst Person in the World"

Documental

"Becoming Cousteau"

"Cow"

"Flee"

"The Rescue"

"Summer of Soul" *GANADOR

Película animada

"Encanto" *GANADOR

"Flee"

"Luca"

"The Mitchells Vs the Machines"

Director

"After Love" -- Aleem Khan

"Drive My Car" -- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

"Happening" -- Audrey Diwan

"Licorice Pizza" -- Paul Thomas Anderson

"The Power of the Dog" -- Jane Campion *GANADOR

"Titane" -- Julia Ducournau

Guion original

"Being the Ricardos"

"Belfast"

"Don't Look Up"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza" *GANADOR

Guion adaptado

"CODA" *GANADOR

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"The Lost Daughter"

"The Power of the Dog"

Actriz principal

Lady Gaga -- "House of Gucci"

Alana Haim -- "Licorice Pizza"

Emilia Jones -- "Coda"

Renate Reinsve -- "The Worst Person in the World"

Joanna Scanlan -- "After Love" *GANADOR

Tessa Thompson -- "Passing"

Actor principal

Adeel Akhtar -- "Ali & Ava"

Mahershala Ali -- "Swan Song"

Benedict Cumberbatch -- "The Power of the Dog"

Leonardo DiCaprio -- "Don't Look Up"

Stephen Graham -- "Boiling Point"

Will Smith -- "King Richard" *GANADOR

Actriz de reparto

Caitríona Balfe -- "Belfast"

Jessie Buckley -- "The Lost Daughter"

Ariana Debose -- "West Side Story" *GANADOR

Ann Dowd -- "Mass"

Aunjanue Ellis -- "King Richard"

Ruth Negga -- "Passing"

Actor de reparto

Mike Faist -- "West Side Story"

Ciarán Hinds -- "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur -- "Coda" *GANADOR

Woody Norman -- "C'mon C'mon"

Jesse Plemons -- "The Power of the Dog"

Kodi Smit-McPhee -- "The Power of the Dog"

Banda sonora

"Being the Ricardos"

"Don't Look Up"

"Dune" *GANADOR

"The French Dispatch"

"The Power of the Dog"

Casting

"Boiling Point"

"Dune"

"The Hand of God"

"King Richard"

"West Side Story" *GANADOR

Cinematografía

"Dune" *GANADOR

"Nightmare Alley"

"No Time to Die"

"The Power of the Dog"

"The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Edición

"No Time to Die" *GANADOR

"Belfast"

"Dune"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Summer of Soul"

Diseño de producción

"Cyrano"

"Dune" *GANADOR

"The French Dispatch"

"Nightmare Alley"

"West Side Story"

Diseño de vestuario

"Cruella" *GANADOR

"Cyrano"

"Dune"

"The French Dispatch"

"Nightmare Alley"

Maquillaje

"Cruella"

"Cyrano"

"Dune"

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye" *GANADOR

"House of Gucci"

Sonido

"Dune" *GANADOR

"Last Night in Soho"

"No Time to Die"

"A Quiet Place Part II"

"West Side Story"

Efectos visuales especiales

"Dune" *GANADOR

"Free Guy"

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife"

"The Matrix Resurrections"

"No Time to Die"

Cortometraje animado británico

"Affairs of the Art"

"Do Not Feed the Pigeons" *GANADOR

"Night of the Living Dread"

Cortometraje británico

"The Black Cop" *GANADOR

"Femme"

"The Palace"

"Stuffed"

"Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee"

Premio EE Rising Star (votado por el público)

Ariana Debose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch *GANADOR

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee