Cambio extremo de la comediante Kathy Griffin: esta es la razón por la que decidió raparse

This AM my brave brother Gary Griffin passed away in palliative care after a brutal struggle w cancer. Our last real conversation, w my brother I loved so much, was just a few days go when I got him this signed picture from his idol, @JoeWalsh. He loved the Eagles, 70s rock, The Chicago White Sox and the Xavier "muskies"... Oh & he was funny as sh*t.

A post shared by Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) on Jan 22, 2014 at 10:12am PST