Las estrellas explican por qué visten de negro en los Globo de Oro

#WhyWeWearBlack #TIMESUP #MeToo @timesupnow #GoTeam #TaranaBurke #MiraSorvino #CoreyFeldman #lupitanyongo timesupnow.com Times Up legal Legal Defense Fund money raised will provide subsidized legal support for people (men, women, disabled persons, LGBTQIA) who have experienced sexual harassment, assault or abuse in the workplace.

A post shared by rosariodawson (@rosariodawson) on Jan 5, 2018 at 2:56pm PST