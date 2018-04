Trama rusa: ¿Acaba de revelar algo muy, muy importante, Michael Flynn Jr. sobre la investigación?

American Patriot @GenFlynn did not lie to Pence (or anyone else in the admin) about his perfectly legal and appropriate conversations w Russian AMB Kislyak in Dec 2016.

Why would a highly decorated military intel officer lie about something legal?

Been a MSM lie from day 1

— 🇺🇸MFLYNNJR🇺🇸 (@mflynnJR) April 23, 2018