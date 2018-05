Una mujer blanca llamó a la Policía porque unos negros hacían barbacoa. Esta fue la poderosa respuesta de la comunidad

I had the most amazing time right in my city of Oakland California yesterday right in the same spot that “ BBQ Becky “ called the cops 🤣 it was one of the happiest days of my life! Thank you Oakanda for showing up and showing everyone how it is done! 🤗🤗

A post shared by Black Bohemia (@blackbohemiahq) on May 21, 2018 at 8:17am PDT