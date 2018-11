Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez desafía a un periodista que la llamó "chica" y criticó su ropa

If I walked into Congress wearing a sack, they would laugh & take a picture of my backside.

If I walk in with my best sale-rack clothes, they laugh & take a picture of my backside.

Dark hates light – that’s why you tune it out.

Shine bright & keep it pushing.✨ https://t.co/mRq5wn0v9A

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 15, 2018