TSA encuentra 10 armas cargadas al día en equipajes de mano

In 2018, a record-setting 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags across the country. 86% of those firearms discovered were loaded (also a record). … When a firearm is discovered by TSA officers at a checkpoint, it's immediately reported to law enforcement. And while firearm possession laws vary by location, TSA may impose civil penalties of up to $13,333 per incident. … If you plan to travel with a firearm, make sure you know the rules. Visit our website to find out how to properly pack the firearm with your checked luggage. You should also contact your airline for their specific policies, as well as knowing the local laws for firearms at your destination.