Alaska alcanzó 21,1° C por primera vez y se esperan más récords

This is startling: for Alaska as a whole, March is going to be the 29th month since Jan 2013 to be ranked in the warmest ten percent since 1925. That's 39% of months. In the same period, one month, April 2013, ranks in the coldest 10%. #akwx #Arctic @Climatologist49 @IARC_Alaska pic.twitter.com/VucrVBvJT5

— Rick Thoman (@AlaskaWx) March 27, 2019