Un ciudadano iraquí que había vivido toda su vida en Estados Unidos muere poco después de ser deportado a Iraq

This video is of Jimmy taken in Baghdad two weeks after his deportation. I’m sharing with permission from Jimmy’s lawyers. Jimmy has been in the US since he was 6mo old—he was born in a refugee camp in Greece to Iraqi Christian parents. RIP#JimmyAldaoud https://t.co/1182x6GRAY pic.twitter.com/KF8RUOtKiH

— Mari Manoogian (@MariManoogian) August 8, 2019