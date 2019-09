El chef español José Andrés asegura que ha servido más de 20.000 comidas a damnificados del huracán Dorian en Bahamas

Scenes from the day: From our kitchen in Nassau led by Chef Karla to serving families at Abaco airport to paella in Freeport. Today we delivered over 20,000 meals thanks to your support of our #ChefsForBahamas relief efforts. 🇧🇸 pic.twitter.com/RlffR9YplS

— World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) September 9, 2019