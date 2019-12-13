Los ganadores de los Game Awards 2019, los “Oscar de los videojuegos”
(CNN Español) — La entrega de los premios a los mejores videojuegos y deportes en línea (esports) Game Awards 2019 fue este jueves y la noche tuvo varias sorpresas.
La gala, organizada por el periodista canadiense de videojuegos Geoff Keighley, no solo galardonó al esperado Juego del Año (GOTY), sino que también tuvo varias presentaciones musicales en vivo con bandas como CHVRCHES y Green Day.
Luego de anunciar un nuevo videojuego que estará basado en la saga Rápido y Furioso, la actriz Michelle Rodríguez y el actor Vin Diesel confesaron su amor por los videojuegos, justo antes de revelar al ganador del año.
Entre los nominados al GOTY 2019 estaban “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”, “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice”, “Control”, “Death Stranding”, “Resident Evil 2” y “The Outer Worlds”.
El premio, entregado por Vin Diesel, se lo llevó “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice”.
Aquí el resto de ganadores.
Premio al juego del año
Shadows Die Twice — GANADOR
Control
Death Stranding
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Resident Evil 2
The Outer Worlds
Mejor juego de acción
Devil May Cry 5 — GANADOR
Apex Legends
Astral Chain
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Gears 5
Metro Exodus
Mejor juego de aventura
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — GANADOR
Borderlands 3
Control
Death Stranding
Resident Evil 2
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Mejor juego de rol (RPG)
Disco Elysium — GANADOR
Final Fantasy XIV
Kingdom Hearts III
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
The Outer Worlds
Mejor juego de pelea
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — GANADOR
Dead or Alive 6
Jump Force
Mortal Kombat 11
Samurai Shodown
Mejor juego de estrategia
Fire Emblem: Three Houses — GANADOR
Age of Wonders: Planetfall
Anno 1800
Total War: Three Kingdoms
Tropico 6
Wargroove
Mejor juego familiar
Luigi’s Mansion 3 — GANADOR
Ring Fit Adventure
Super Mario Maker 2
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Yoshi’s Crafted World
Mejor juego deportivo o de conducción
Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled — GANADOR
Dirt Rally 2.0
eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
F1 2019
FIFA 20
Mejor dirección
Death Stranding — GANADOR
Control
Resident Evil 2
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Outer Wilds
Mejor guión o narrativa
Disco Elysium — GANADOR
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Control
Death Stranding
The Outer Worlds
Mejor dirección artística
Control — GANADOR
Death Stranding
Gris
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Mejor música
Death Stranding — GANADOR
Cadence of Hyrule
Devil May Cry 5
Kingdom Hearts III
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Mejor diseño de sonido
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — GANADOR
Control
Death Stranding
Gears 5
Resident Evil 2
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Mejor interpretación o actuación
Mads Mikkelsen como Cliff en Death Stranding — GANADOR
Ashly Burch como Parvati Holcomb en The Outer Worlds
Courtney Hope como Jesse Faden en Control
Laura Bailey como Kait Diaz en Gears 5
Matthew Porretta como Dr. Casper Darling en Control
Norman Reedus como Sam Porter Bridges en Death Stranding
Mejor juego independiente
Disco Elysium — GANADOR
Baba is You
Katana Zero
Outer Wilds
Untitled Goose Game
Mejor juego móvil
Call of Duty: Mobile — GANADOR
Grindstone
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Sky: Children of Light
What the Golf?
Mejor eSport
League of Legends — GANADOR
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
DOTA2
Fortnite
Overwatch
Mejor juego de realidad virtual o realidad aumentada
Beat Saber — GANADOR
Asgard’s Wrath
Blood and Truth
No Man’s Sky
Trover Saves the Universe
Mejor multijugador
Apex Legends — GANADOR
Borderlands 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Tetris 99
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2