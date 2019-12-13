 CNNEarrow-downclosecomment-02commentglobeplaylistsearchsocial-facebooksocial-googleplussocial-instagramsocial-linkedinsocial-mailsocial-moresocial-twittersocial-whatsapp-01social-whatsapptimestamptype-audiotype-gallery
Videojuegos

Los ganadores de los Game Awards 2019, los “Oscar de los videojuegos”

Por CNN Español

(CNN Español) — La entrega de los premios a los mejores videojuegos y deportes en línea (esports) Game Awards 2019 fue este jueves y la noche tuvo varias sorpresas.

La gala, organizada por el periodista canadiense de videojuegos Geoff Keighley, no solo galardonó al esperado Juego del Año (GOTY), sino que también tuvo varias presentaciones musicales en vivo con bandas como CHVRCHES y Green Day.

Luego de anunciar un nuevo videojuego que estará basado en la saga Rápido y Furioso, la actriz Michelle Rodríguez y el actor Vin Diesel confesaron su amor por los videojuegos, justo antes de revelar al ganador del año.

Entre los nominados al GOTY 2019 estaban “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”, “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice”, “Control”, “Death Stranding”, “Resident Evil 2” y “The Outer Worlds”. 

El premio, entregado por Vin Diesel, se lo llevó “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice”. 

Aquí el resto de ganadores.

Premio al juego del año

Shadows Die Twice — GANADOR

Control

Death Stranding

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Resident Evil 2

The Outer Worlds

Mejor juego de acción

Devil May Cry 5 — GANADOR

Apex Legends

Astral Chain

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Gears 5

Metro Exodus

Mejor juego de aventura

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — GANADOR

Borderlands 3

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Mejor juego de rol (RPG)

Disco Elysium — GANADOR

Final Fantasy XIV

Kingdom Hearts III

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

The Outer Worlds

Mejor juego de pelea

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — GANADOR

Dead or Alive 6

Jump Force

Mortal Kombat 11

Samurai Shodown

Mejor juego de estrategia

Fire Emblem: Three Houses — GANADOR

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Anno 1800

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Tropico 6

Wargroove

Mejor juego familiar

Luigi’s Mansion 3 — GANADOR

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Mejor juego deportivo o de conducción

Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled — GANADOR

Dirt Rally 2.0

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020

F1 2019

FIFA 20

Mejor dirección

Death Stranding — GANADOR

Control

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Outer Wilds

 Mejor guión o narrativa

Disco Elysium — GANADOR

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Control

Death Stranding

The Outer Worlds

Mejor dirección artística

Control — GANADOR

Death Stranding

Gris

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Mejor música

Death Stranding — GANADOR

Cadence of Hyrule

Devil May Cry 5

Kingdom Hearts III

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Mejor diseño de sonido

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — GANADOR

Control

Death Stranding

Gears 5

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Mejor interpretación o actuación

Mads Mikkelsen como Cliff en Death Stranding — GANADOR

Ashly Burch como Parvati Holcomb en The Outer Worlds

Courtney Hope como Jesse Faden en Control

Laura Bailey como Kait Diaz en Gears 5

Matthew Porretta como Dr. Casper Darling en Control

Norman Reedus como Sam Porter Bridges en Death Stranding

Mejor juego independiente

Disco Elysium — GANADOR

Baba is You

Katana Zero

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Mejor juego móvil

Call of Duty: Mobile — GANADOR

Grindstone

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sky: Children of Light

What the Golf?

Mejor eSport

League of Legends — GANADOR

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA2

Fortnite

Overwatch

Mejor juego de realidad virtual o realidad aumentada

Beat Saber — GANADOR

Asgard’s Wrath

Blood and Truth

No Man’s Sky

Trover Saves the Universe

Mejor multijugador

Apex Legends — GANADOR

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Tetris 99

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Game Awards