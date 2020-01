Los expertos dicen que la dieta keto no es sostenible, entonces, ¿por qué es tan popular?

How many calories in this piece of Keto cheesecake ? I don’t know and I don’t care all I know is what’s important 3gr of carbs ! 2 years ago I would put on 10lbs during the holidays ! #keto #omad No weight gain ! CICO matters is fake news ! pic.twitter.com/Uad7wSNlS5

— Vic (@ketocoachvic) December 29, 2019