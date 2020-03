Grupo de Lima repudia presencia de gente armada en caminata de Guaidó y Colombia pide medidas

Today @NicolasMaduro sent colectivos to a peaceful protest led by @jguaido. They intimidated the crowds by pointing guns at them. Unfortunately an innocent 16 year old was injured.

This senseless violence, and persecution perpetrated by Maduro must STOP. VZ needs #Freedom now! https://t.co/3jQ89BzuuI

— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) March 1, 2020