The Game Awards 2022: Estos son todos los ganadores a mejores videojuegos del año
(CNN Español) -- Los mejores videojuegos del año fueron anunciados este jueves en la ceremonia de premiación The Game Awards 2022.
En la ceremonia participaron figuras como Al Pacino, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey y Jessica Henwick, además de que hubo actuaciones de Halsey y Hozier.
El premio a Juego del año fue para Elden Ring, lo que fue celebrado incluso por Elon Musk, dueño de Twitter y Tesla y ahora la segunda persona más rica del mundo, según Forbes.
Congrats on Game of Year! pic.twitter.com/TMyHVbrZKW
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022
A continuación te mostramos la lista de ganadores completa por categoría.
The Game Awards 2022: estos son los ganadores por categoría
Juego del año
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring GANADOR
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Mejor dirección
- Elden Ring GANADOR
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray
Mejor narrativa
- A Plague Tale Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok GANADOR
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
Mejor dirección de arte
- Elden Ring GANADOR
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray
Mejor banda sonora y música
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok GANADOR
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Mejor diseño de sonido
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok GANADOR
- Metal Hellsinger
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Mejor actuación
- Ashly Burch - Aloy en Horizon Forbidden West
- Charlotte McBurney - Amicia en A Plague Tale Requiem
- Christopher Judge - Kratos en God of War Ragnarok GANADOR
- Manon Gage - Marissa Marcel en Immortality
- Sunny Suljic - Atreus en God of War Ragnarok
Games for impact o juegos con mayor impacto social
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls GANADOR
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling - Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Mejor juego en curso o servicio
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2 (The Witch Queen)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Endwalkers) GANADOR
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Mejor juego indie
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Stray GANADOR
- TUNIC
Mejor juego para móviles
- Apex Legends
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snap GANADOR
- Tower of Fantasy
Mejor apoyo de la comunidad
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV GANADOR
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
Innovación en accesibilidad
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War Ragnarok GANADOR
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Quarry
Mejor juego de VR o Realidad Aumentada
- After The Fall
- Among Us VR
- Bonelab
- Moss: Book 2 GANADOR
- Red Matter 2a
Mejor juego de acción
- Bayonetta 3 GANADOR
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Neon White
- Sifu
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge
Mejor juego de acción y aventura
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok GANADOR
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- TUNIC
Mejor juego de rol
- Elden Ring GANADOR
- Live a Live
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Mejor juego de lucha
- DNF Duel
- Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
- King of Fighter XV
- MultiVersus GANADOR
- Sifu
Mejor juego familiar
- Kirby and The Forgotten Land GANADOR
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
Mejor juego de simulación / estrategia
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope GANADOR
- Total War Warhammer III
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
Mejor juego de deportes /carreras
- F1 2022
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7 GANADOR
- OlliOlli World
Mejor juego multijugador
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- MultiVersus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3 GANADOR
- TMNT: Shredder's Revenge
Creador de contenido del año
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig GANADOR
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
Mejor debut indie
- Neon White
- Norco
- Stray GANADOR
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Mejor adaptación de un videojuego
- Arcane: League of Legends GANADOR
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show!
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
Juego más esperado
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom GANADOR
Mejor juego de eSports
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Rocket League
- Valorant GANADOR
Mejor atleta de eSports
- Jeong "Chovy" Ji-Hoon - Gen.G, League of Legends
- Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok - T1, League of Legends
- Finn "Karrigan" Andersen - Faze Clan, CS:GO
- Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev - Natus Vincere, CS:GO
- Jacob "YAY" Whiteaker - Cloud9, Valorant GANADOR
Mejor equipo de eSports
- Darkzero eSports - Apex Legends
- Faze Clan - CS:GO
- GEN.G - League of Legends
- LA Thieves - Call of Duty
- Loud - Valorant GANADOR
Mejor entrenador de eSports
- Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi - Natus Vincere, CS:GO
- Matheus "Bzka" Tarasconi - Loud, Valorant GANADOR
- Erik "Doombros" Sandgreen - FPX, Valorant
- Robert "Robban" Dahlström - Faze Clan, CS:GO
- Go "Score" Dong-Bin - Gen.G, League of Legends
Mejor evento de eSports
- EVO 2022
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship GANADOR
- PGL Major Antiwerp 2022
- The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
- Valorant Champions 2022
Con información de Sergio Gómez