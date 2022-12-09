 CNNEarrow-downclosecomment-02commentglobeplaylistsearchsocial-facebooksocial-googleplussocial-instagramsocial-linkedinsocial-mailsocial-moresocial-twittersocial-whatsapp-01social-whatsapptimestamptype-audiotype-gallery
Videojuegos

The Game Awards 2022: Estos son todos los ganadores a mejores videojuegos del año

Por CNN Español

"Call of Duty" llega a Nintendo 1:10

(CNN Español) -- Los mejores videojuegos del año fueron anunciados este jueves en la ceremonia de premiación The Game Awards 2022.

En la ceremonia participaron figuras como Al Pacino, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey y Jessica Henwick, además de que hubo actuaciones de Halsey y Hozier.

El premio a Juego del año fue para Elden Ring, lo que fue celebrado incluso por Elon Musk, dueño de Twitter y Tesla y ahora la segunda persona más rica del mundo, según Forbes.

publicidad

A continuación te mostramos la lista de ganadores completa por categoría.

The Game Awards 2022: estos son los ganadores por categoría

Juego del año

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring GANADOR
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Mejor dirección

  • Elden Ring GANADOR
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • Stray

Mejor narrativa

  • A Plague Tale Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok GANADOR
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality

Mejor dirección de arte

  • Elden Ring GANADOR
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Scorn
  • Stray

Mejor banda sonora y música

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok GANADOR
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Mejor diseño de sonido

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok GANADOR
  • Metal Hellsinger
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Mejor actuación

  • Ashly Burch - Aloy en Horizon Forbidden West
  • Charlotte McBurney - Amicia en A Plague Tale Requiem
  • Christopher Judge - Kratos en God of War Ragnarok GANADOR
  • Manon Gage - Marissa Marcel en Immortality
  • Sunny Suljic - Atreus en God of War Ragnarok

Games for impact o juegos con mayor impacto social

  • A Memoir Blue
  • As Dusk Falls GANADOR
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Endling - Extinction is Forever
  • Hindsight
  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Mejor juego en curso o servicio

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2 (The Witch Queen)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Endwalkers) GANADOR
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Mejor juego indie

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Stray GANADOR
  • TUNIC

Mejor juego para móviles

  • Apex Legends
  • Diablo Immortal
  • Genshin Impact
  • Marvel Snap GANADOR
  • Tower of Fantasy

Mejor apoyo de la comunidad

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV GANADOR
  • Fortnite
  • No Man's Sky

Innovación en accesibilidad

  • As Dusk Falls
  • God of War Ragnarok GANADOR
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • The Last of Us Part I
  • The Quarry

Mejor juego de VR o Realidad Aumentada

  • After The Fall
  • Among Us VR
  • Bonelab
  • Moss: Book 2 GANADOR
  • Red Matter 2a

Mejor juego de acción

  • Bayonetta 3 GANADOR
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

Mejor juego de acción y aventura

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • God of War Ragnarok GANADOR
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • TUNIC

Mejor juego de rol

  • Elden Ring GANADOR
  • Live a Live
  • Pokemon Legends: Arceus
  • Triangle Strategy
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Mejor juego de lucha

  • DNF Duel
  • Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
  • King of Fighter XV
  • MultiVersus GANADOR
  • Sifu

Mejor juego familiar

  • Kirby and The Forgotten Land GANADOR
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope
  • Nintendo Switch Sports
  • Splatoon 3

Mejor juego de simulación / estrategia

  • Dune: Spice Wars
  • Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope GANADOR
  • Total War Warhammer III
  • Two Point Campus
  • Victoria 3

Mejor juego de deportes /carreras

  • F1 2022
  • FIFA 23
  • NBA 2K23
  • Gran Turismo 7 GANADOR
  • OlliOlli World

Mejor juego multijugador

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • MultiVersus
  • Overwatch 2
  • Splatoon 3 GANADOR
  • TMNT: Shredder's Revenge

Creador de contenido del año

  • Karl Jacobs
  • Ludwig GANADOR
  • Nibellion
  • Nobru
  • QTCinderella

Mejor debut indie

  • Neon White
  • Norco
  • Stray GANADOR
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors

Mejor adaptación de un videojuego

  • Arcane: League of Legends GANADOR
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • The Cuphead Show!
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Uncharted

Juego más esperado

  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Starfield
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom GANADOR

Mejor juego de eSports

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Rocket League
  • Valorant GANADOR

Mejor atleta de eSports

  • Jeong "Chovy" Ji-Hoon - Gen.G, League of Legends
  • Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok - T1, League of Legends
  • Finn "Karrigan" Andersen - Faze Clan, CS:GO
  • Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev - Natus Vincere, CS:GO
  • Jacob "YAY" Whiteaker - Cloud9, Valorant GANADOR

Mejor equipo de eSports

  • Darkzero eSports - Apex Legends
  • Faze Clan - CS:GO
  • GEN.G - League of Legends
  • LA Thieves - Call of Duty
  • Loud - Valorant GANADOR

Mejor entrenador de eSports

  • Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi - Natus Vincere, CS:GO
  • Matheus "Bzka" Tarasconi - Loud, Valorant GANADOR
  • Erik "Doombros" Sandgreen - FPX, Valorant
  • Robert "Robban" Dahlström - Faze Clan, CS:GO
  • Go "Score" Dong-Bin - Gen.G, League of Legends

Mejor evento de eSports

  • EVO 2022
  • 2022 League of Legends World Championship GANADOR
  • PGL Major Antiwerp 2022
  • The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
  • Valorant Champions 2022

Con información de Sergio Gómez

 

The Game Awards