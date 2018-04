Trump posterga hasta 2021 la fecha límite para revelar documentos sobre el asesinato de JFK

Some evidence that redactions or w/holding on #JFKfiles in part due to concern re harm to "foreign relations" 1975 memo from a researcher lists "mexican police" surveillance camera at USSR Mexico City embassy. Today's release redacts what has been public https://t.co/TbCAZM7AAE pic.twitter.com/qIiN3ARrAR

— Gerald Posner (@geraldposner) April 26, 2018