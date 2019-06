Protestas en Hong Kong: dos personas en estado grave con la legislatura bloqueada

Protesters in last ditch effort to barricade end of Tim Wa as police advance. (Video from Wednesday.) pic.twitter.com/gwvysHsIBp

— 𝕛𝕒𝕞𝕖𝕤 𝕘𝕣𝕚𝕗𝕗𝕚𝕥𝕙𝕤 🇭🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@jgriffiths) June 13, 2019