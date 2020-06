Máscaras protectoras: ¿por qué las pautas han cambiado tanto y cómo usarlas puede ayudar a la economía?

Some feel face coverings infringe on their freedom of choice- but if more wear them, we’ll have MORE freedom to go out.

Face coverings ➡️ less asymptomatic viral spread ➡️ more places open, and sooner!

Exercise and promote your freedom by choosing to wear a face covering! pic.twitter.com/3A4fW2qmN8

— Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) June 14, 2020